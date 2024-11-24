If you have thighs, you've likely dealt with painful or irritating chafing at some point. Instead of sticking with the age-old solution of wearing biker shorts or reaching for an anti-chafing balm, Brittany Lammon created The Chub Rub Patch — a bandage-like strip of material that can be adhered to spots like the inner thigh to prevent chafing. After seeing some success, she went on "Shark Tank" Season 14, Episode 14 in 2023 with $105,000 in sales, a solid presentation, and dreams of seeing her product in big box stores. So, what happened to The Chub Rub Patch after "Shark Tank?"

According to her pitch on the show, Lammon came up with the idea while working as a makeup artist and hairstylist for World Wrestling Entertainment. What made the patch any better than cream, deodorant, or even Vaseline? The fact that you don't have to reapply it throughout the day, Lammon told the sharks. At the end of her pitch, she asked for $200k in exchange for a 30% stake in her company.

Her humorous, energetic presentation drew laughs and appreciation from the sharks, who said it was a "no-brainer" for influencer marketing in particular. Mark Cuban even proudly proclaimed, "I'm a member of the Chub Rub Club." But they were split on the name, concerned about potential skin issues and unconvinced of the use case. "I've got millions of followers — nobody ever said to me, 'Oh, I'm chafing.'" said Kevin O'Leary. "That's the thing, nobody really talks about it," Lammon responded.

Ultimately, none of the sharks took the bait. "Some products are just not meant for a large-scale investment," said Robert Herjavec. Lammon left the show without a deal but with plenty of gratitude for the business advice from the sharks.