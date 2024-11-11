Brittany Mahomes' Taylor Swift-Inspired Curls At Latest Chiefs Game Won't Distract Her Haters

Leading up to the 2024 presidential election, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sat together at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Nov. 5, which was likely even more awkward than usual for Swift, given that Mahomes's mother-in-law endorsed Trump the day before. Still, Taylor appeared to be in good spirits with her fellow WAG. However, she may feel differently now that Trump is president-elect, and it could make her want to distance herself from Mahomes.

Advertisement

In the first post-election game on Nov. 10, Taylor arrived with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and was also seen sitting with influencer Chariah Gordon, the fiancee of Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. Meanwhile, Mahomes and her Swift-esque curls seemed to be nowhere near the pop star. In Mahomes Instagram post from the game, she seemed to only be in the company of her kids.

Interestingly enough, Taylor's friendship with Gordon appeared to be getting even stronger during the game. Gordon shared a picture of the singer with her daughter to her Instagram Story, calling her "Auntie Tay." Although Taylor seemingly befriended Gordon at the same time as Mahomes, their relationship hasn't been as publicized. So, could she be trying to replace Mahomes with Gordon? It's unclear what Gordon's politics are, but she's never been accused of copying Taylor's style.

Advertisement