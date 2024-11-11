Brittany Mahomes' Taylor Swift-Inspired Curls At Latest Chiefs Game Won't Distract Her Haters
Ever since Brittany Mahomes became friends with Taylor Swift, their friendship hasn't been one that all Swifties warmly welcomed. Even before the mom-of-two endorsed Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election, Mahomes already had a long list of controversial moments that tainted her public image and made her someone that Swift might want to steer clear of. Still, the women have stayed friends, but there have been some moments that made Swifties raise a brow. Specifically, there have been multiple times that Mahomes seemingly stole Swift's style on game day per fans. Unfortunately, Mahomes may have just struck again.
During the Nov. 10 Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Denver Broncos game, Mahomes sported thick and bouncy curls reminiscent of a younger Swift, who used to rock her natural curls. Sure, it's not a crime to copy your friend's hairstyle, but given how overprotective Swifties are of Swift and the fact that Trump was declared President-elect just days leading up to this game, this may not have been the best time for Mahomes to break out the rollers.
Taylor Swift appeared to keep her distance from Brittany Mahomes at post-election game
Leading up to the 2024 presidential election, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sat together at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Nov. 5, which was likely even more awkward than usual for Swift, given that Mahomes's mother-in-law endorsed Trump the day before. Still, Taylor appeared to be in good spirits with her fellow WAG. However, she may feel differently now that Trump is president-elect, and it could make her want to distance herself from Mahomes.
In the first post-election game on Nov. 10, Taylor arrived with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and was also seen sitting with influencer Chariah Gordon, the fiancee of Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. Meanwhile, Mahomes and her Swift-esque curls seemed to be nowhere near the pop star. In Mahomes Instagram post from the game, she seemed to only be in the company of her kids.
Interestingly enough, Taylor's friendship with Gordon appeared to be getting even stronger during the game. Gordon shared a picture of the singer with her daughter to her Instagram Story, calling her "Auntie Tay." Although Taylor seemingly befriended Gordon at the same time as Mahomes, their relationship hasn't been as publicized. So, could she be trying to replace Mahomes with Gordon? It's unclear what Gordon's politics are, but she's never been accused of copying Taylor's style.