Brittany Mahomes' Trump Support Gets More Awkward For Taylor Swift With Mother-In-Law's Endorsement

The Trump-Mahomes-Swift scandal seems to get a never-ending stream of updates. First, it was Brittany Mahomes breaking the internet by coming out as a Trump supporter, despite sucking up to Taylor Swift, who is an outspoken Trump critic. Although Mahomes only liked a picture of the divisive politician's manifesto, it was enough to turn the internet against her. Trump's next move was to give her a public shoutout in a Truth Social post, seemingly in an attempt to torpedo Brittany's relationship with Taylor Swift.

Now, after weeks of the former BFFs laying low, Brittany Mahomes' mother-in-law — Patrick Mahomes' mom — might be hammering in the final nail in the coffin with her informal endorsement of Donald Trump. Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Martin, was filmed at a game wearing a Chiefs shirt and a MAGA hat. Looking into the camera, she cheered, "Make America Great Again, let's do it!"

Patrick Mahomes' mom decided to show the world her whole MAGA trash ass before MNF pic.twitter.com/qVhRKEXvXQ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2024

But unlike other updates in this series, fans actually saw this one coming. Some replied that it was hardly shocking that a white woman from Texas voted for Trump, while others noted it made perfect sense that Patrick married someone just like his mother. However, this update has undoubtedly put a lot of heat on Taylor Swift, who never really ended her friendship with the Mahomes family.

