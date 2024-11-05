Brittany Mahomes' Trump Support Gets More Awkward For Taylor Swift With Mother-In-Law's Endorsement
The Trump-Mahomes-Swift scandal seems to get a never-ending stream of updates. First, it was Brittany Mahomes breaking the internet by coming out as a Trump supporter, despite sucking up to Taylor Swift, who is an outspoken Trump critic. Although Mahomes only liked a picture of the divisive politician's manifesto, it was enough to turn the internet against her. Trump's next move was to give her a public shoutout in a Truth Social post, seemingly in an attempt to torpedo Brittany's relationship with Taylor Swift.
Now, after weeks of the former BFFs laying low, Brittany Mahomes' mother-in-law — Patrick Mahomes' mom — might be hammering in the final nail in the coffin with her informal endorsement of Donald Trump. Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Martin, was filmed at a game wearing a Chiefs shirt and a MAGA hat. Looking into the camera, she cheered, "Make America Great Again, let's do it!"
Patrick Mahomes' mom decided to show the world her whole MAGA trash ass before MNF pic.twitter.com/qVhRKEXvXQ
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2024
But unlike other updates in this series, fans actually saw this one coming. Some replied that it was hardly shocking that a white woman from Texas voted for Trump, while others noted it made perfect sense that Patrick married someone just like his mother. However, this update has undoubtedly put a lot of heat on Taylor Swift, who never really ended her friendship with the Mahomes family.
Sources claim that Taylor Swift and the Mahomes have some sort of understanding
Following the social media backlash Brittany Mahomes received for supporting Donald Trump, Taylor Swift defied predictions by continuing to hang out with the Mahomeses — albeit on the down-low. Swift and Travis Kelce were seen with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the US Open, and Brittany and Swift even celebrated together at the Chiefs game the day before the election.
This continued friendship might be because the pair have reportedly made a "pact" to avoid discussing politics to preserve their friendship. According to Daily Mail, sources say, "Taylor is not going to be written into this anti-Brittany narrative ... they respect that they have different views."
Despite this, many fans aren't buying into Taylor Swift's political tolerance ideology. Several social media users have even called it "weird" that the 14-time Grammy winner maintains friendships with people who oppose her values. But the singer's stance isn't entirely surprising, considering her endorsement post for Kamala Harris on Instagram. Although Swift ended JD Vance with three simple words, she also wrote, "I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make." From all appearances, the pop star is okay with Brittany Mahomes doing just that.