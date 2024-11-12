Chris Wallace's Surprising CNN Exit Has Everyone Bringing Up Don Lemon

Chris Wallace shocked the media world on November 11 by announcing he will quit CNN when his three-year contract ends in December. News of his departure sent social media into overdrive, with people predicting a gloomy future for the veteran commenter and drawing comparisons with Don Lemon and his career post-CNN firing.

Proving you can teach an old journalist new tricks, the 77-year-old told The Daily Beast he's planning to ditch traditional mainstream media in favor of a streaming or podcast format. "[That's] where the action seems to be," Wallace said. However, whether he'll be part of that action is debatable. "Nobody is going to follow Chris Wallace in podcasting. He will join Don Lemon's path to irrelevant [sic]," one commenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "'I'm going to subscribe to the Chris Wallace podcast!!!' said no one ever," another sniped. "Who's going to tell Him that You need to be both likeable and Honest to make a Podcast successful?" a third asked.

Wallace previously departed Fox News with the hope of forging a career in digital broadcasting. When he signed with Warner Brothers, it was hoped that he would become a draw for its fledging streaming service, CNN+. However, it ended with Wallace facing some major heat for its miserable failure. Still, he's forging ahead nonetheless, albeit with tempered expectations. Wallace told the Daily Beast that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Joe Rogan and Charlamagne tha God, but admitted, "I don't flatter myself to think I will have that sort of reach."

