Bella Cruise: The Tragic Story Of Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise made headlines when they first became a seemingly perfect family of four in the '90s. Since her adoption by the Hollywood "it" couple as a baby in 1992, Isabella "Bella" Cruise has been a subject of gossip columns and Scientology-critics alike. What we know about Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's only daughter together is somewhat limited today, as she now lives a quiet life away from Los Angeles.

Both of Tom and Kidman's kids seem to keep a low profile these days, and it's understandable why. While today, she seems to be living her best life with her husband in England, working as an artist and graphic designer, it took many years for Bella to find the peace and privacy away from the media to flourish. And who can blame her, as it's clear her turbulent upbringing in the public eye, along with complexities in her familial relationships, has caused her to endure countless circumstances that most young adults never have to ponder.

From her reported years-long rift with Nicole Kidman to Tom Cruise's second divorce, deaths in the family, and numerous bizarre claims of the Church of Scientology's involvement in her life, Bella's dealt with more than enough tragic events for one lifetime.

