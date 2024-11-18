Rumors That Reba McEntire Just Couldn't Escape

A few of the baseless rumors about Reba McEntire center around the artist's health. McEntire's hearing has been a topic of conversation for many years. Rumors that the "Fancy" singer suffers from hearing loss and wears hearing aids have circulated the internet, though there is no indication that this is true.

Advertisement

McEntire is not hard of hearing and reasonable explanations can debunk the rumors. McEntire has previously worked with the Starkey Hearing Foundation — an organization built to make hearing healthcare more accessible around the globe — and even performed at the annual So the World May Hear gala in 2011 to raise money for them. However, she has never indicated that she has hearing loss herself.

The speculation may also come from the fact that the singer wears an earpiece called an in-ear monitor on stage, which helps tune out the crowd so she can stay on pitch. The IEM looks similar to a hearing aid, which could have confused audience members to mistake it for something McEntire would use if she were hard of hearing.

Advertisement