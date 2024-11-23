Jennifer Garner Red Carpet Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Though Jennifer Garner has worn several outfits over the years that stunned us in all the right ways, it's been obvious a few times that she'd rather be in her sweats than her glad rags. Heck, she even admitted as much in a 2023 Instagram reel. Knowing that, it makes sense to think that because her heart isn't 100% into fashion, that's why some of her red carpet looks totally missed the mark.

Advertisement

She's fun, she's sincere, and she's the ultimate girl's girl with a casual and easy to emulate style, but the mom of three clearly isn't always the most comfortable gussied up on a red carpet. Case in point? Despite being a massive star, she's only attended the Met Gala once. "I found it a little scary so I haven't been back," she told Vogue in 2023. She also admitted to People in 2019 that she doesn't exactly revel in dressing up. "Every time I'm leaving town, I take all the clothes I never wear ... But in reality, when I get there, I look for jeans and my sneakers," she shared. "I don't know why I try to pretend like I'm suddenly going to be Dress Girl, because I'm not unless I'm put in it." That may explain why some of her dresses just didn't work.

Advertisement