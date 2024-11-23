Jennifer Garner Red Carpet Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark
Though Jennifer Garner has worn several outfits over the years that stunned us in all the right ways, it's been obvious a few times that she'd rather be in her sweats than her glad rags. Heck, she even admitted as much in a 2023 Instagram reel. Knowing that, it makes sense to think that because her heart isn't 100% into fashion, that's why some of her red carpet looks totally missed the mark.
She's fun, she's sincere, and she's the ultimate girl's girl with a casual and easy to emulate style, but the mom of three clearly isn't always the most comfortable gussied up on a red carpet. Case in point? Despite being a massive star, she's only attended the Met Gala once. "I found it a little scary so I haven't been back," she told Vogue in 2023. She also admitted to People in 2019 that she doesn't exactly revel in dressing up. "Every time I'm leaving town, I take all the clothes I never wear ... But in reality, when I get there, I look for jeans and my sneakers," she shared. "I don't know why I try to pretend like I'm suddenly going to be Dress Girl, because I'm not unless I'm put in it." That may explain why some of her dresses just didn't work.
She wore an oddly shaped strapless dress to the 'Juno' premiere
Sometimes, it's tough to get a strapless dress to stay up, and Jennifer Garner learned that the hard way at the premiere of "Juno" in 2007. The actor wore a black, white, and yellow mini-dress and was photographed adjusting the garment on the red carpet to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. But it wasn't just the fit that didn't quite work. The dress had a balloon skirt effect around the hips that added unwanted bulk to her lower half. The design made the garment look crumpled when she walked, which didn't fit with her usually polished reputation. We do like Garner's choice of simple black pumps and stripped back jewelry, though — she wore a simple silver necklace and minimal rings. That allowed the patterned garment to have its moment without too much distraction.
It appears Garner has learned her lesson since then, as she admitted in 2023 that she tends to reach for clothing with less going on. "I keep it pretty simple for the main part," she told Harry Jowsey in a TikTok clip after he asked Garner about her stunning style transformation. "So long as I just feel like myself, I really don't mind."
Jennifer Garner's 2005 SAG Awards gown was boxy
When Jennifer Garner hit the red carpet for the 11th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards in 2005, her dress was pretty and delicate, but it wasn't flattering. The cool champagne tone was too muted for her skin tone and didn't complement her gorgeous figure, as the fabric that began just below her bustline made her look boxy. We were also left confused by the material that dangled from her left sleeve. Seemingly added to give the gown extra texture and movement, it actually made it appear unfinished and off-balance. The there's the obvious seams that ran all the way down either side of her body. The unsightly stiches could have been disguised by adding a layer of sheer, patterned fabric.
Although the dress was a miss, we appreciate that Garner pulled her hair into a ponytail. That allowed us to at least see the most exciting and unique part of the garment, the satin straps and off the shoulder pieces, unobstructed.
Her drab Scream 3 suit was seriously unflattering
When Jennifer Garner attended the premiere of "Scream 3" in 2000 alongside her then-boyfriend Scott Foley (who she went on to marry and divorce after three years), her oversized suit just didn't work. We're all for breaking down archaic rules of gender-related dressing and love that Garner chose a power two-piece over a dress, but the black jacket and pants over a plain, dark gray top was drab, boring, and aging. As the cameras flashed against her fair skin, the outfit's color did nothing to warm up her complexion. She paired it with practical square toe black shoes too, which failed to add any color or whimsy and looked more like she was heading to a business meeting than walking a red carpet.
Though the suit was clearly designed to be baggy, it swamped her figure. Garner could have achieved the same aesthetic by choosing an oversized blazer as a pop of color with more fitted pants or by reaching for patterned pieces to liven up the look.
Her chunky boots let down her all-black Beat The Odds Awards ensemble
Jennifer Garner kept her wardrobe simple for the 12th Annual Los Angeles Beat the Odds Awards in 2002. But, sometimes, even the simplest of ensembles can miss the mark because of a shoe mishap. Garner's chic, high neck dress was appropriate for the event, but her chunky, knee-high, black boots let her down. The not too high, not too low block heel aged the star (who was 30 years old, though she didn't look it) and it looked more like she was expecting rain in L.A. than making a fashion statement. The ensemble would have been more fashion-forward with a pointed-toe stiletto boot, which were a massive 2002 trend.
The monochromatic pieces could also have been made more exciting with a strategically chosen bag. A muted animal-print clutch would have added fun to the LBD outfit without being over the top, as would a classy top handle accessory in a deep red or silver.
Jennifer Garner's creased Critics' Choice Awards gown ruined her aesthetic
At the Critics' Choice Awards in 2007, Jennifer Garner wore a long, navy gown with a cowl neck and voluminous train that created a slinky and sexy mermaid silhouette. The rich color was gorgeous with her hair and skin tone and created the right level of glamour for the red carpet event. But, sadly, it didn't survive the ride over. The delicate material, which appeared to be satin, was completely creased and crumpled at the bottom, which totally ruined her classy yet simple aesthetic.
The fashion faux pas was made even more disappointing because the back of the dress was so jaw dropping. It was backless, but featured two pieces of material that hung over her shoulders. Garner tied them into a loose knot that fell elegantly down her spine. We hope the star and her glam team have since learned the life changing hair straighter hack for fixing wrinkled clothing in a pinch, which involves literally straightening them out using the heat.