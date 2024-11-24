Details About Florence Pugh's Romance With Finn Cole

Onscreen, we've seen Florence Pugh married to Harry Styles in "Don't Worry Darling," falling in love with Timothée Chalamet in "Little Women", and even having a passionate affair with Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." But in real life, Pugh's romantic life has always been a little more enigmatic. In her November 2024 cover story for British Vogue, the Oscar-nominated actor confirmed that she was in a new relationship, but the specifics of her romance with Finn Cole are lacking.

Advertisement

Cole is known for playing Murphy's cousin in the explosive period drama "Peaky Blinders." Whispers about their relationship began when Pugh was spotted partying with Cole at Glastonbury in July 2024. The "Black Widow" star was then seen supporting her beau during his stage debut in "Red Speedo" in London. And in September, The Sun revealed that they attended the afterparty for Netflix series "The Perfect Couple" together, and left together while trying to keep a low profile.

However, Pugh made it clear to British Vogue that she's trying to take things slow this time around, noting, "We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that." The actor was keenly aware of how she typically chased the high of falling in love in prior relationships.

Advertisement