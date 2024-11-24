Details About Florence Pugh's Romance With Finn Cole
Onscreen, we've seen Florence Pugh married to Harry Styles in "Don't Worry Darling," falling in love with Timothée Chalamet in "Little Women", and even having a passionate affair with Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." But in real life, Pugh's romantic life has always been a little more enigmatic. In her November 2024 cover story for British Vogue, the Oscar-nominated actor confirmed that she was in a new relationship, but the specifics of her romance with Finn Cole are lacking.
Cole is known for playing Murphy's cousin in the explosive period drama "Peaky Blinders." Whispers about their relationship began when Pugh was spotted partying with Cole at Glastonbury in July 2024. The "Black Widow" star was then seen supporting her beau during his stage debut in "Red Speedo" in London. And in September, The Sun revealed that they attended the afterparty for Netflix series "The Perfect Couple" together, and left together while trying to keep a low profile.
However, Pugh made it clear to British Vogue that she's trying to take things slow this time around, noting, "We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that." The actor was keenly aware of how she typically chased the high of falling in love in prior relationships.
Florence Pugh has a checkered dating history
Florence Pugh also opened up about her dating history with British Vogue, acknowledging that she previously dealt with "a lot of weird stuff with relationships." This frank confession followed the end of Pugh's three-year-long relationship with "Scrubs" actor Zach Braff, which spanned much of the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with the "Lady Macbeth" breakout star's cool-girl persona, the celebrity couple tried to keep things quiet for the most part, but the media attention eventually became overwhelming. As Pugh recalled: "Mine and Zach's relationship was actually quite private until it was nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us and our families."
Pugh subsequently dated London-based photographer and artist Charlie Gooch, whom she reportedly connected with during the press tour for her hit film "Black Widow." Their romance, which was never confirmed, was short-lived however. Reports of their breakup emerged in October 2023, when a source told The Sun, "Florence's schedule is so busy and there were other factors at play. She eventually ended it over the summer."
Pugh has since affirmed that her sights are set squarely on the long-term and a serious relationship. The British star wants to settle down and have a family someday, but it all comes down to timing since her schedule is packed for the foreseeable future. As Pugh reasoned to British Vogue, "I'm trying to make sure that I'm making all the right decisions so that I can have the thing that I want, which is safety, family, a home and security."