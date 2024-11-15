Kimberly Guilfoyle's Scandalous Gala Outfit Has All Eyes On Her (Except For Don Jr.'s)
No matter the occasion, Kimberly Guilfoyle typically dresses as if she wants all eyes on her. A photo from a recent gala proves that even a black tie dress code won't stop her from donning an inappropriate outfit. Yet, it's also evidence that no matter what she wears, Guilfoyle doesn't seem to be getting too much attention from her fiancé.
On November 14, the America First Policy Institute Gala was held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Donald gave his first speech since Election Day, and many of his cronies were there to support the cause. Unsurprisingly, this included Donald Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who posed for a group photo, which also featured Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and Tulsi Gabbard, Donald's Director of National Intelligence nominee. The men pictured sported tuxedos, while the other women wore long dresses that would be appropriate for a black tie affair. Yet, Guilfoyle clearly topped the worst-dressed list yet again, sticking out like a sore thumb in her dress composed of alternating horizontal stripes of sequins and see-through mesh fabric. Rather than taking the opportunity to wear an elegant evening gown, Guilfoyle seemingly took the dress code as a challenge and attempted to find a floor-length dress that still managed to leave little to the imagination.
The photo won't stop rumors of trouble in paradise
It's hard to ignore Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion miss in the photo, and many folks on X, formerly Twitter, made note of this. "The scariest looking person in this picture is Kimberly Guilfoyle," one X user declared. Another said, "Kimberly Guilfoyle is so trashy." Another asked, "Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle wearing a see-through dress like this at an important event? Have some decency." The only reasonable answer to questioning the reasoning behind Guilfoyle's see-through dress seems to be that she wants attention. Yet, she does not appear to have her fiancé's attention in this photo. As they are often seen in recent photos, Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are standing far away from each other. Plus, Don Jr. looks much friendlier with Tulsi Gabbard than with his own partner.
This is just the latest in a long line of photos from the past few months where Don Jr. and Guilfoyle seem to lack chemistry even more than Donald and Melania Trump. This is particularly noteworthy since split rumors and talk that Don Jr. is having an affair have been swirling. This photo certainly didn't do anything to shut down the breakup talk. If Guilfoyle's goal really was to get people talking about her ensemble, though, she managed to achieve that — for better or worse.