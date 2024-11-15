Kimberly Guilfoyle's Scandalous Gala Outfit Has All Eyes On Her (Except For Don Jr.'s)

No matter the occasion, Kimberly Guilfoyle typically dresses as if she wants all eyes on her. A photo from a recent gala proves that even a black tie dress code won't stop her from donning an inappropriate outfit. Yet, it's also evidence that no matter what she wears, Guilfoyle doesn't seem to be getting too much attention from her fiancé.

Advertisement

On November 14, the America First Policy Institute Gala was held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Donald gave his first speech since Election Day, and many of his cronies were there to support the cause. Unsurprisingly, this included Donald Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who posed for a group photo, which also featured Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and Tulsi Gabbard, Donald's Director of National Intelligence nominee. The men pictured sported tuxedos, while the other women wore long dresses that would be appropriate for a black tie affair. Yet, Guilfoyle clearly topped the worst-dressed list yet again, sticking out like a sore thumb in her dress composed of alternating horizontal stripes of sequins and see-through mesh fabric. Rather than taking the opportunity to wear an elegant evening gown, Guilfoyle seemingly took the dress code as a challenge and attempted to find a floor-length dress that still managed to leave little to the imagination.

Advertisement