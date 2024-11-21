Kate Middleton's Most Iconic Pre-Royal Fashion Moments

Oh, to have the closet of Catherine, Princess of Wales. She always steps out looking stylish from head to toe no matter where she's headed, whether it's an engagement with one of her patronages or the royal family's annual Christmas walk to church. Kate Middleton has even taken some bold fashion risks that definitely paid off.

Advertisement

Long before her days as a princess, Kate's fashion may have made a big impact. Before she began dating William, Prince of Wales, they were friends at St. Andrews University. He saw her wearing a sheer Charlotte Todd dress at a charity fashion show and was reportedly mesmerized. Classmate and friend Ben Duncan told E! News in a 2011 interview, "He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks." Duncan felt Kate's modeling was a game-changing moment for her and William's relationship, although they reportedly didn't start dating immediately after, remaining friends for a while.

Even off the runway, pre-royal Kate was rocking some iconic looks.