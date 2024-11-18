Knox Jolie-Pitt's Height Is Causing A Stir In Latest Photo

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. For the most part, all of them lead very private lives and tend to stay away from stepping into the public eye. But as each of them ages and begins to work on their own projects, fans get to see more of them. Jolie spoke to E! News about her children, saying, "They're especially shy, very private people, and they want to be private." While nobody should expect them to follow in the footsteps of their parents and become world-famous actors, some of them have begun their own journeys in the entertainment industry.

Maddox and Pax worked as assistant directors on Jolie's biopic "Maria." She confirmed they've done quite a bit of directing work in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "They've done that quite a few times, and I think that's good for them. Pax tends to do stills, and he gets brought in. Pablo was wonderful and recognized that he was good at it." Knox makes rare appearances in public, but has dipped his toe in the film industry as well, voicing the character Ku Ku in "Kung Fu Panda 3."

Vivienne loves working in theater and was brought in by Jolie for the Broadway adaptation of "The Outsiders" that Jolie is producing. Speaking to Deadline, Jolie described how Vivienne asked to be involved with the production because of the way the story impacted her. "I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way," Jolie said.

