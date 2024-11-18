Knox Jolie-Pitt's Height Is Causing A Stir In Latest Photo
Knox Jolie-Pitt made an incredibly rare public appearance on the red carpet at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. For the first time in three years, the now 16-year-old stepped into the spotlight beside his mother as the two walked arm-in-arm through the glamorous affair. The transformation of Knox Jolie-Pitt since his last public appearances caused quite a stir, as he's grown to now tower over his mother in stature — or at least equal her height if she's wearing heels.
Angelina Jolie chose to wear a warm yellow gown, while Knox wore a classic suit and tie. The classy garments and buzzed hairstyle showed off just how much he's grown, and was a far cry from when he was spotted over the summer with his mother leaving a pet store. It marked a special occasion for the teen to step into the public eye, as all of the Jolie-Pitt children tend to lead private lives away from publicity despite having two of the most famous people in the world as parents.
The private lives of the Jolie-Pitt children
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. For the most part, all of them lead very private lives and tend to stay away from stepping into the public eye. But as each of them ages and begins to work on their own projects, fans get to see more of them. Jolie spoke to E! News about her children, saying, "They're especially shy, very private people, and they want to be private." While nobody should expect them to follow in the footsteps of their parents and become world-famous actors, some of them have begun their own journeys in the entertainment industry.
Maddox and Pax worked as assistant directors on Jolie's biopic "Maria." She confirmed they've done quite a bit of directing work in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "They've done that quite a few times, and I think that's good for them. Pax tends to do stills, and he gets brought in. Pablo was wonderful and recognized that he was good at it." Knox makes rare appearances in public, but has dipped his toe in the film industry as well, voicing the character Ku Ku in "Kung Fu Panda 3."
Vivienne loves working in theater and was brought in by Jolie for the Broadway adaptation of "The Outsiders" that Jolie is producing. Speaking to Deadline, Jolie described how Vivienne asked to be involved with the production because of the way the story impacted her. "I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way," Jolie said.
Knox's estrangement from his father Brad Pitt
Knox Jolie-Pitt's surprise appearance alongside Angelina Jolie on the red carpet comes amid plenty of family drama and may be a hint at the further estrangement of their father Brad Pitt, as he has almost no contact with any of his six children. Pitt and Jolie's bitter legal drama has dragged on since their explosive divorce filing in 2016. The six children they share have been the focal point of the proceedings, with Jolie being accused of pushing the children to avoid their father. If Angelina Jolie's newest allegation about the reason for their divorce is true, it's hard to villainize her for wanting to keep them separated from Pitt.
Details about Brad Pitt's relationship with his six children have mostly come out through court documents, but it's safe to say that it's become extremely complicated. Several of the children have dropped his name from their surname. Shiloh was the first to file to officially change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, completely dropping Pitt from her surname. Vivienne and Zahara also leave out Pitt's name for public appearances, showing which side of the legal battle the children seem to be falling on. While Brad Pitt reportedly has a plan to win back his kid's affections, it's yet to be seen if their estrangement from their father is something that will be able to be rectified.