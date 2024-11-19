New Lara Trump Pic Hints She's Taking Beauty Tips From Donald (& We're Begging Her Not To)
Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, shared a photo of herself at the November 2025 Republican Governors Association meeting in Florida to her Instagram Stories. And we're hoping that it's just an issue of bad lighting, but her face is looking deeply tanned to the point where it's starting to give orange vibes. It's not a good look for her (or anyone).
Orange is, of course, one of her father-in-law's signature looks, especially combined with some dyed blonde hair. Donald Trump seems to be a fan of either fake tanner or makeup (or both), which may be what gives his skin that unnatural orange tint.
Lara's had some big makeup fails before, and this look is worth adding to the list. Granted, the color of Lara's face does seem to match her hands and her neck, so that's a plus. That doesn't always happen when it comes to Donald, and his biggest makeup fails.
Lara Trump and Donald Trump have been said to have matching makeup looks before
This isn't the first time that Lara Trump has gone for a super-tanned, arguably too orange, look. At the Women for Trump rally in Pittsburgh in November 2024, Lara stood behind her father-in-law, and some people on social media noticed similarities between the two. "Looks like Lara Trump borrowed his makeup," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. On the flip side, other people thought that maybe Donald had used Lara's makeup for the event.
Lara has shared some behind-the-scenes perspectives of her doing her makeup and included Eric Trump standing behind her at attention, holding her brushes. We can't, however, see what shade foundation or bronzer she's using.
Lara and Eric do live in Florida, so it makes sense that she would be tan year-round. But this level of tan seems more on the unnatural side, and we definitely think that she'd look better if she toned it down. Orange just isn't her color.