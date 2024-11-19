New Lara Trump Pic Hints She's Taking Beauty Tips From Donald (& We're Begging Her Not To)

Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, shared a photo of herself at the November 2025 Republican Governors Association meeting in Florida to her Instagram Stories. And we're hoping that it's just an issue of bad lighting, but her face is looking deeply tanned to the point where it's starting to give orange vibes. It's not a good look for her (or anyone).

Orange is, of course, one of her father-in-law's signature looks, especially combined with some dyed blonde hair. Donald Trump seems to be a fan of either fake tanner or makeup (or both), which may be what gives his skin that unnatural orange tint.

Lara's had some big makeup fails before, and this look is worth adding to the list. Granted, the color of Lara's face does seem to match her hands and her neck, so that's a plus. That doesn't always happen when it comes to Donald, and his biggest makeup fails.