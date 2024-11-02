Lara Trump's Biggest Makeup Fails We Just Couldn't Ignore

Lara Trump is on the campaign trail for her father-in-law Donald Trump's most recent attempt at the presidency. As the wife of Eric Trump, Lara has been running to press events, making speeches, and generally putting herself on display. Becoming a co-chair for the Republican National Committee in 2024 and making remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Lara Trump has debuted some makeup fails along the way.

Advertisement

For someone who is constantly in the spotlight and is regularly photographed by the media, Lara certainly seems to forget some of the rules for applying makeup correctly. With her overuse of eyeshadow to underuse of a good lip line, it seems there's much she has to learn. Not only that, but it might be time she stops taking styling advice from Kimberly Guilfoyle. From cakey concealer to a drastic change in skin color, here are the Lara Trump makeup fails we can't look away from.