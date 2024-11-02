Lara Trump's Biggest Makeup Fails We Just Couldn't Ignore
Lara Trump is on the campaign trail for her father-in-law Donald Trump's most recent attempt at the presidency. As the wife of Eric Trump, Lara has been running to press events, making speeches, and generally putting herself on display. Becoming a co-chair for the Republican National Committee in 2024 and making remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Lara Trump has debuted some makeup fails along the way.
For someone who is constantly in the spotlight and is regularly photographed by the media, Lara certainly seems to forget some of the rules for applying makeup correctly. With her overuse of eyeshadow to underuse of a good lip line, it seems there's much she has to learn. Not only that, but it might be time she stops taking styling advice from Kimberly Guilfoyle. From cakey concealer to a drastic change in skin color, here are the Lara Trump makeup fails we can't look away from.
Lara Trump's overly smokey eye shadow
Jet-setting with hubby Eric Trump, Lara Trump put on way too much eye shadow for the occasion. Or any occasion. Seen here taking a selfie before heading to North Carolina for a campaign event, Lara's eyes were shrouded in shadow. A smokey-eye, when properly done, can bring out the best features in almost anyone.
Notably, this is not the first time Lara Trump has worn too much eye makeup. It's also a good reminder to properly apply mascara. Having heavy mascara can lead to lashes clumping and webbing, adding a clunky layer to what could be a polished look.
Lara Trump's lipstick fail
When it comes to lipstick, Lara Trump seems to have the opposite problem. Often going for a muted and matte look, it can cause her lips to get entirely lost. Seen here posing with Eric Trump at Mar-A-Lago, it was hard to find any semblance of an upper lip. Posing for the camera before she played her cover of the beloved Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song "I Won't Back Down." According to Newsweek, Lara Trump covered the song after Donald Trump's presidential campaign received a cease-and-desist letter from Petty's estate.
Luckily, Lara Trump's music career is off to a rocky start. She's claimed she's being censored for her political beliefs, but there's always the possibility of a lack of talent. Besides, for someone who has most likely spent quite a bit of money on plastic surgery, Lara Trump could do well to highlight all her other assets.
Lara Trump's glowing orange
At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Lara Trump's makeup made her whole appearance look tired. Too much foundation ended up caking under and around her eyes, adding some unflattering lines. She also debuted a more orange skin tone, modeling after father-in-law Donald Trump's notorious style. The fake tan, however, was too much and combined with a more muted lip ended up washing out her entire face, resulting in a sad beige look. In fact, all of Lara Trump's styling at the RNC left much to be desired.
Lara apparently puts effort not only into her own outfits but for everyone in her immediate family. On her podcast "The Right View" the RNC co-chair mentioned she had picked out a suit for her son and a Jackie Kennedy Onassis-inspired dress for her daughter. Hopefully, they enjoyed their time at the convention.
Lara Trump's under eye look is all wrong
Seen here leaving a press conference for Donald Trump's hush money trial, Lara Trump boasts a bold under-eye choice. The almost salmon-colored under eyeliner could have been the result of a pencil eyeliner, but was most likely a gel or powder to help keep the look on for a long day of court. However, the color choice is unfortunate. The almost orange undertones cause her eyes to look red and is ultimately incredibly distracting.
She was influential in the trial, trying to rustle up some sympathy for the former president after Donald Trump received a guilty verdict on 34 counts of falsified records (per NPR). In a video the former TV producer posted to Instagram, Lara shows her two children embracing their grandfather and offering him gifts. Ultimately, the move to use her youngsters backfired, causing a wave of online comments critical of her choice to include them.
Lara Trump should leave white eyeshadow in the past
Gen Z might be bringing back some early 2000s style, but white eyeshadow absolutely should stay in the past. Seen here posing with CEO of Xtreme Concepts Inc., Landon Ash in Montgomery, Alabama, Lara Trump shows why white eyeshadow is incredibly unfriendly. It does little to brighten her eyes and simply draws attention to the fact her face color does not match the rest of her newly bronzed skin tone. That choice led to an overall mismatched look.
Again, she commits the crime of wearing a nude lip, causing her entire face to appear washed out and ghostly. And it's a shame because the former "Inside Edition" producer has genuinely pleasant features. Maybe Lara Trump should try going makeup free more often.