Kim Kardashian's Gift From Elon Musk Has Everyone Asking The Same Burning Question
Kim Kardashian largely stayed quiet during the 2024 presidential election, but now some are wondering whether Kardashian secretly voted for Donald Trump. Kardashian's relationship with Donald has been up and down over the years, but questions about whether or not the reality superstar supported him for president ramped up after she shared video footage of her interacting with one of the $30,000 Tesla Bots on X (formerly known as Twitter). Tesla is, of course, owned by Elon Musk, and Musk has notably become close with Trump after endorsing him in July 2024 (though Trump has hinted that he's getting tired of having Musk around Mar-a-Lago). Combine Kardashian hanging out with the robot with the fact that Ivanka Trump has solidified herself in Kardashian's inner circle, it sure seems like she voted for him. At least that's what plenty of people are speculating online.
"Everyday she shows us she voted for trump lol," one person posted on X in response to the video of Kardashian; while another said, "this is the covert Trump administration endorsement." And it sounds like Kardashian may have lost some fans over it. "Girl you voted for Trump. Done with you!" said one commenter.
Others think that Kardashian is being tone deaf with the post. One critic wrote: "while millions of people are homeless, millions of people can't pay for medical care. congrats on your new robot." It's not clear if Kardashian owns the robot or just got the opportunity to interact with it.
Kim Kardashian's Tesla robot post has led to all kinds of theories
At one point in the video that Kim Kardashian shared, the Tesla Bot moves its arms in a motion that Kardashian called "running," but others think is in fact a nod to Donald Trump. They seem to think that the robot's been programmed to dance like Trump. Trump, who has had some awkward dancing moments, does have a signature move involving fist pumps, and we could see how it looks like that's what the robot is doing.
Others think that it's less a political statement by Kardashian and more about the Tesla marketing. If so, it seems like it was pretty effective. The video has already been seen over 8.5 million times on X, plus Kim also shared it to her Instagram Stories.
It might be that Kardashian just likes Tesla products and it has nothing to do with Trump. She owns a custom Tesla Cybertruck and her son Psalm has a mini toy version of the controversial vehicle; it was a gift from Kris Jenner. We may never know who Kardashian voted for in the 2024 election, but if she keeps posting Tesla content, the speculation that she's a covert Trump supporter seems likely to continue.