Kim Kardashian's Gift From Elon Musk Has Everyone Asking The Same Burning Question

Kim Kardashian largely stayed quiet during the 2024 presidential election, but now some are wondering whether Kardashian secretly voted for Donald Trump. Kardashian's relationship with Donald has been up and down over the years, but questions about whether or not the reality superstar supported him for president ramped up after she shared video footage of her interacting with one of the $30,000 Tesla Bots on X (formerly known as Twitter). Tesla is, of course, owned by Elon Musk, and Musk has notably become close with Trump after endorsing him in July 2024 (though Trump has hinted that he's getting tired of having Musk around Mar-a-Lago). Combine Kardashian hanging out with the robot with the fact that Ivanka Trump has solidified herself in Kardashian's inner circle, it sure seems like she voted for him. At least that's what plenty of people are speculating online.

"Everyday she shows us she voted for trump lol," one person posted on X in response to the video of Kardashian; while another said, "this is the covert Trump administration endorsement." And it sounds like Kardashian may have lost some fans over it. "Girl you voted for Trump. Done with you!" said one commenter.

Others think that Kardashian is being tone deaf with the post. One critic wrote: "while millions of people are homeless, millions of people can't pay for medical care. congrats on your new robot." It's not clear if Kardashian owns the robot or just got the opportunity to interact with it.