Prince George's Career Interest Suggests He May Be More Like Harry Than We Knew
During a recent outing to Norfolk's Wiveton Hall Cafe, Prince George of Wales expressed a desire to grow up and make pizza. Prince George might be the spitting image of his father, Prince William, but his surprising professional ambition hints that he may have much in common with his down-to-earth uncle, Prince Harry.
While looking at the wood-fired pizza oven, George said, "That's what I want to do when I grow up!" (via People). He is the eldest son of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and the whole family reportedly loves pizza — particularly homemade. All three children love to cook and Kate Middleton says she's made pizza dough with both George and Princess Charlotte. George's love for cooking and his pizza chef aspirations call to mind the surprisingly humble ambitions of Prince Harry, who left the royal family for a more normal existence in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.
Prince Harry has long expressed a desire for a normal life
Prince Harry has previously spoken out about the frustration of existing within the bounds of royal life. He struggled to live up to his family's expectations growing up, which might explain Harry's proclivity for breaking royal rules. "I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too," he said back in 2017 (via Marca). Some would say that Harry and Meghan Markle succeeded in this respect, with an emphasis on "relatively."
What's more, as future king, William, Prince of Wales advocates for a new era of relatability in the British monarchy by shifting the throne more toward a posture of philanthropy. If William has his way, it's likely Prince George's eventual duties as monarch could look far more humble than those who came before him — even as recently as his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II or his grandfather King Charles III. William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have centered normality in rearing their royal offspring, and it's clear the pressure of being the heir has not prevented George from daydreaming about his future like any other kid. A new and less overtly royal future for the family might mean George gets to fulfill his chef dreams. But, either way, should Prince George decline the throne and step away from the royal spotlight, in the style of his uncle, then fans will know to look for him in the pizza kitchen.