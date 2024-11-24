Prince George's Career Interest Suggests He May Be More Like Harry Than We Knew

Prince Harry has previously spoken out about the frustration of existing within the bounds of royal life. He struggled to live up to his family's expectations growing up, which might explain Harry's proclivity for breaking royal rules. "I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too," he said back in 2017 (via Marca). Some would say that Harry and Meghan Markle succeeded in this respect, with an emphasis on "relatively."

What's more, as future king, William, Prince of Wales advocates for a new era of relatability in the British monarchy by shifting the throne more toward a posture of philanthropy. If William has his way, it's likely Prince George's eventual duties as monarch could look far more humble than those who came before him — even as recently as his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II or his grandfather King Charles III. William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have centered normality in rearing their royal offspring, and it's clear the pressure of being the heir has not prevented George from daydreaming about his future like any other kid. A new and less overtly royal future for the family might mean George gets to fulfill his chef dreams. But, either way, should Prince George decline the throne and step away from the royal spotlight, in the style of his uncle, then fans will know to look for him in the pizza kitchen.

