Prince Harry Keeps Flying Suspiciously Solo As He Books Christmas Event Without Meghan
As Christmas approaches, Prince Harry seems set on spreading holiday cheer, but noticeably without Meghan Markle by his side. While most couples spend the season as a unit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been carving out their separate paths.
Prince Harry is the global ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity that supports bereaved military children. According to Express, he will join a virtual event to wish them a merry Christmas and answer questions. An email to the charity's members read, "He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them." Given his own military career, it's no surprise that this charity is close to his heart. However, what did come as a surprise was Meghan's absence from the event.
This isn't the first time Harry has flown solo, either. Earlier this month, he made a surprise appearance in Vancouver for the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup (think Canadian Super Bowl). Meanwhile, Meghan was spotted in Venice, California, at a launch event for her hair stylist's health and wellness brand a few days prior.
Why Prince Harry and Meghan are flying solo lately
At first glance, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appearing at separate events might concern fans, especially given the constant divorce rumors swirling around them. However, a closer look reveals a different story.
For Prince Harry, both of his recent engagements tie back to his military roots. In fact, during his CFL appearance, he promoted the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for injured veterans (via Marie Claire). Meanwhile, Markle has been making strides in the health and wellness industry. She attended the launch event not just as a supportive friend but as an investor in Kadi Lee's Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness. Their solo engagements reflect a shared dedication to individual passions instead of a rift at home.
Reports also indicate the couple plans to spend Christmas together at their home in Montecito, California. And this particular Christmas is especially significant! With President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House, the couple's future in the United States is uncertain. An insider at Closer revealed, "This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special." While their solo adventures create a flurry of headlines, the couple's commitment to their causes and each other continues to shine through the noise.