Prince Harry Keeps Flying Suspiciously Solo As He Books Christmas Event Without Meghan

As Christmas approaches, Prince Harry seems set on spreading holiday cheer, but noticeably without Meghan Markle by his side. While most couples spend the season as a unit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been carving out their separate paths.

Prince Harry is the global ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity that supports bereaved military children. According to Express, he will join a virtual event to wish them a merry Christmas and answer questions. An email to the charity's members read, "He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them." Given his own military career, it's no surprise that this charity is close to his heart. However, what did come as a surprise was Meghan's absence from the event.

This isn't the first time Harry has flown solo, either. Earlier this month, he made a surprise appearance in Vancouver for the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup (think Canadian Super Bowl). Meanwhile, Meghan was spotted in Venice, California, at a launch event for her hair stylist's health and wellness brand a few days prior.

