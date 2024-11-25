Jelly Roll Isn't Prince Harry's Only Controversial Famous Friend

In November 2024, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex teamed up with Jelly Roll for a special video. The comedic video promoted the 2024 Invictus Games and announced Jelly Roll as the closing ceremony's headliner. Even though Jelly Roll has been wrapped up in quite a few controversies, Harry still united with the country star for a good cause. Of course, this is far from the first time that Harry has been friends with someone who has been involved in controversy.

Advertisement

Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex famously left their roles as working royals in 2020. Not only did this move cause Harry to lose his relationship with some of his family members, but some A-list stars have also left his and Meghan's social circle due to the drama.

Even so, Harry still has quite a few famous friends. In the Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the duke explained how these friends have helped him during this difficult time in his life. "I've got a second family out there and a group of friends that literally brought me up," he said, per Hello! However, like Jelly Roll, some of Harry's closest pals have been caught up in controversy over the years.