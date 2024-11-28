Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blonde Hair

Sydney Sweeney rose to stardom pretty quickly, landing her first major role as Emaline in Netflix's "Everything Sucks" in 2018, and securing a number of massive roles following that. Not long after "Everything Sucks," Sweeney played Eden Spencer in "The Handmaid's Tale," and, perhaps her biggest role still to date, Cassie Howard in HBO's "Euphoria."

Advertisement

One thing throughout Sydney Sweeney's career that's remained constant is her golden blonde hair. Not only has that been a constant, in fact it has been a near staple of Sweeney's appearance. No slight to her acting capabilities, but Sweeney tends to play similar characters that fit into a certain archetype. Sydney Sweeney's signature blonde hair is a huge part of many of her roles, to the point where Sydney really isn't Sydney without it.

In a relatively blunt Instagram post, Sydney Sweeney revealed a brand new look that she is now sporting in preparation for an upcoming role. Sweeney writes, "well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here's a little bts from my film im working on right now." The caption accompanies a photo of what, at first glance, frankly doesn't look like Sweeney at all.

Advertisement