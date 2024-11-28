Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blonde Hair
Sydney Sweeney rose to stardom pretty quickly, landing her first major role as Emaline in Netflix's "Everything Sucks" in 2018, and securing a number of massive roles following that. Not long after "Everything Sucks," Sweeney played Eden Spencer in "The Handmaid's Tale," and, perhaps her biggest role still to date, Cassie Howard in HBO's "Euphoria."
One thing throughout Sydney Sweeney's career that's remained constant is her golden blonde hair. Not only has that been a constant, in fact it has been a near staple of Sweeney's appearance. No slight to her acting capabilities, but Sweeney tends to play similar characters that fit into a certain archetype. Sydney Sweeney's signature blonde hair is a huge part of many of her roles, to the point where Sydney really isn't Sydney without it.
In a relatively blunt Instagram post, Sydney Sweeney revealed a brand new look that she is now sporting in preparation for an upcoming role. Sweeney writes, "well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here's a little bts from my film im working on right now." The caption accompanies a photo of what, at first glance, frankly doesn't look like Sweeney at all.
Sydney switches out her blonde locks for brown curls
Sydney Sweeney is still a natural beauty sans her typical golden locks, but the darker mane is definitely a radical change. In the photo, Sweeney is on set, dressed in gray sweatpants and a red muscle tank. Her head is turned, looking toward the camera, but were she looking the other way, it likely wouldn't be so clear that the photo is of her, because she is sporting long, curly brown mullet.
The actress's transformation is drastic to say the least. Not only did she dye her hair, but she has also gained some weight in preparation to play boxer Christy Martin in a still untitled biopic directed by David Michôd. Though many of her characters fit a similar physical mold, Sweeney is certainly versatile when it comes to the different personalities she portrays on screen. It will definitely be interesting to see if she leans into the personal transformation just as much as the physical one when it comes to fitting Martin's character.