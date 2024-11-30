Inside General Hospital Actor Marcus Coloma's Health Issues

Marcus Coloma, who took over the role of Nikolas Cassadine on ABC's long-running "General Hospital" from 2019 to 2023, shocked fans when he revealed on Instagram that he'd recently had a heart procedure. The actor went on to explain that he'd been struggling for the last three or four years with his health but was unsure what was wrong. Eventually, with the urging of a physical therapist, he reached out to a cardiologist who informed him that there was extra fiber and an extra pathway in his heart. This was causing Coloma's heart rate to spike constantly. Coloma went on to clarify that the procedure to resolve the issue was successful and he doesn't anticipate any more issues.

It is not the first time Coloma's health problems have been public news. During his run on "General Hospital," Adam Huss briefly replaced him as Nikolas due to Covid-related health issues. Huss would later permanently replace Coloma after the actor's controversial exit from the show.