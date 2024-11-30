The Truth About Golden Bachelor Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce

"The Bachelor" franchise has been on the air since 2002, and it wasn't until 2023 that it got its first older batch of contestants looking for love in what was called "The Golden Bachelor" with Gerry Turner, who was 71 years old at the time, as the lead. That season led to a live, on-air wedding between Turner and Theresa Nist in January 2024; adding to the list of extravagant Bachelor Nation weddings.

Advertisement

However, by April 2024, the two had filed for divorce (we have to admit, there were signs that Turner and Nist's marriage wouldn't last). The two haven't publicly talked much about the split after they appeared together on "Good Morning America" to announce their divorce to the world; however, what we have heard from them makes it sound like it was both the speed of their relationship and where they would live (and who would have to leave family behind) that were two major factors in their split.

On a November 2024 episode of the "Almost Famous" podcast, hosted by former Bachelor Ben Higgins (from Season 11 of "The Bachelorette and Season 20 of "The Bachelor") and Ashley Iaconetti (from Season 19 of "The Bachelor" and multiple seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise"), Nist talked about how little she knew about Turner, which was not a recipe for relationship success. "You really can't know somebody in four weeks," Nist explained."I'll just say that. That's all I can say. [...] It's not just the location thing."

Advertisement