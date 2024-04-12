Signs Golden Bachelor Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Marriage Wouldn't Last

In the months Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were a romantic couple, they never actually lived together. And it sounds like where they would settle down was a source of contention for the two. In fact, during his and Nist's "Good Morning America" split interview, Turner clarified, "We've looked closely at our situation, our living situation."

And that certainly didn't mark the first time the twosome's living situation has been news. Even after they tied the knot, Turner stayed in Indiana, and Nist continued living in New Jersey. TMZ claimed just under two weeks before the now-former couple confirmed their divorce that, they were in no rush to move because they felt it would be very time-consuming to combine their lives in one location, while also noting Nist still had her job as a financial services professional in the Garden State. Despite being married for over two months at that point, the outlet stated that she still hadn't decided if she was going to leave her job to be with Turner.

Not only that, but TMZ noted that neither was a fan of the idea of moving far away from their families, as both are close with their children and other family members. Other outlets also confirmed the two were in a long-distance relationship post-wedding and had visited each other a few times but had no concrete plans to move.