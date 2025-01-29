Trump's Influence On RFK Jr. Is Starting To Show (& Not Just In His Overly Tan Skin)

First, the orange glow, and now the rhetoric — RFK Jr.'s HHS confirmation hearing shows his MAGA transformation is only getting worse. Before the failed presidential candidate got aboard the Trump train, he had a controversial but stable identity as a man passionate about healthy eating and reforming the food industry. He didn't hold back on criticizing major fast-food companies and those who supported them, like Donald Trump. Just two months ago, in November 2024, he made an appearance on "The Joe Polish Show" where he called Trump out for his unhealthy eating habits:

"The stuff that [Donald Trump] eats is really like bad ... The food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison ... You don't have the choice; you're either given KFC or Big Macs." He also added that he considered the food "inedible." But now, RFK Jr. is not only taking fashion advice by copying Donald Trump's botched tan, but is also walking back on the very comments he made about wanting to eliminate unhealthy fast food. During his confirmation hearing for the health secretary position, he said, "I don't want to take food away from anybody. If you like a McDonald's cheeseburger and a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them."