Barron Trump Unseats Elon Musk At Donald's Side In Return To Mar-A-Lago

President-elect Donald Trump and wealthy businessman Elon Musk have garnered media attention due to their "enemies turned best friends" relationship. The two went from seemingly not liking each other to Musk eventually throwing his full support behind the politician. Since the election, media reports have suggested that Musk has been spending a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago, which has not gone over smoothly with others close to the president-elect and has led to a reported feud with a Trump aide hinting that there's trouble in paradise. In late November, Mar-a-Lago welcomed a familiar face back on its grounds — Barron Trump.

Barron, 18, had the internet buzzing during Donald's election victory speech because of his extreme height with many noticing how much he had grown since the 2016 election. Barron, a student at the New York University Stern School of Business, has returned to Mar-a-Lago to spend time with his parents for Thanksgiving. A video published by TMZ, taken on November 23, showed the Trumps dining together with Barron at his dad's side and Musk nowhere in sight.

Though Barron is young, his reported political opinions (which hint that he's not totally team dad) and advice may hold stronger weight as his advice helped Donald helped lead be elected to the country's highest office, for the second time. However, the young business student won't be replacing Musk as Donald's top dog (for now), as he is expected to return to school after the holiday.

