Barron Trump Unseats Elon Musk At Donald's Side In Return To Mar-A-Lago
President-elect Donald Trump and wealthy businessman Elon Musk have garnered media attention due to their "enemies turned best friends" relationship. The two went from seemingly not liking each other to Musk eventually throwing his full support behind the politician. Since the election, media reports have suggested that Musk has been spending a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago, which has not gone over smoothly with others close to the president-elect and has led to a reported feud with a Trump aide hinting that there's trouble in paradise. In late November, Mar-a-Lago welcomed a familiar face back on its grounds — Barron Trump.
Barron, 18, had the internet buzzing during Donald's election victory speech because of his extreme height with many noticing how much he had grown since the 2016 election. Barron, a student at the New York University Stern School of Business, has returned to Mar-a-Lago to spend time with his parents for Thanksgiving. A video published by TMZ, taken on November 23, showed the Trumps dining together with Barron at his dad's side and Musk nowhere in sight.
Though Barron is young, his reported political opinions (which hint that he's not totally team dad) and advice may hold stronger weight as his advice helped Donald helped lead be elected to the country's highest office, for the second time. However, the young business student won't be replacing Musk as Donald's top dog (for now), as he is expected to return to school after the holiday.
Elon Musk will probably be back soon
When President-elect Donald Trump found out he was chosen, once again, to be in charge of the United States, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was by his side.. Musk has frequently been spotted with Trump at Mar-a-Lago since then, and has been included in important calls, like a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month.
However, Musk's presence hasn't been well received, as sources anonymously told NBC that Musk is "behaving as if he's a co-president and making sure everyone knows it." Another said, "He wants to be seen as having say in everything (even if he doesn't)." Yet, Trump does not seem fully ready to get rid of the X owner's presence at his home. At a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in November, Trump referred to the Tesla owner as a "really good guy," said he does a great job at what he does, and even joked that Musk was hanging around Mar-a-Lago for a while (via C-SPAN). "He likes this place, I can't get him out of here," said Trump jokingly — although some think that Trump accidentally confirmed that Musk is getting annoying with this comment.
Musk is expected to work closely with the Trump administration. Trump recently announced his pal as the co-lead of a proposed new government agency called the Department of Government Efficiency.