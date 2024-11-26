Throwback Video Gives A Rare Glimpse Into Barron Trump's Playful Side

President-elect Donald Trump's youngest child now towers over him and the rest of the family, but there was once a time when Barron Trump's height wasn't the first thing people noticed when he walked into a room. In fact, one could argue Barron was somewhat overlooked when his parents and adult siblings were also present — which is why this throwback video from Donald's first term in office is so surprising.

My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders. pic.twitter.com/UqJeCcTjg3 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 23, 2017

Barron's sister, Ivanka Trump, posted the above clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, in January 2017. While their father signs his first executive orders as POTUS, Donald's family happily crowd around him. Standing directly behind Donald is Ivanka, a mother of three, who is holding her youngest son, Theodore, while Barron plays peek-a-boo with his nephew to keep him occupied (can't have the baby upstaging Grampa!).

The usually stoic Barron lets loose and makes funny faces at his nephew before trying to teach the infant how to give a high five. It's a funny sight to see from the famous family: Donald doing official presidential business while his son and grandson goof off in the background. But it's also a starkly different display from the Barron we've come to know more recently, who studiously avoids the limelight whenever he can.

