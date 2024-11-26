Throwback Video Gives A Rare Glimpse Into Barron Trump's Playful Side
President-elect Donald Trump's youngest child now towers over him and the rest of the family, but there was once a time when Barron Trump's height wasn't the first thing people noticed when he walked into a room. In fact, one could argue Barron was somewhat overlooked when his parents and adult siblings were also present — which is why this throwback video from Donald's first term in office is so surprising.
My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders. pic.twitter.com/UqJeCcTjg3
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 23, 2017
Barron's sister, Ivanka Trump, posted the above clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, in January 2017. While their father signs his first executive orders as POTUS, Donald's family happily crowd around him. Standing directly behind Donald is Ivanka, a mother of three, who is holding her youngest son, Theodore, while Barron plays peek-a-boo with his nephew to keep him occupied (can't have the baby upstaging Grampa!).
The usually stoic Barron lets loose and makes funny faces at his nephew before trying to teach the infant how to give a high five. It's a funny sight to see from the famous family: Donald doing official presidential business while his son and grandson goof off in the background. But it's also a starkly different display from the Barron we've come to know more recently, who studiously avoids the limelight whenever he can.
This isn't the first Barron Trump throwback clip to resurface recently
A few days before that video made a comeback, another one of Barron had the internet talking too. This clip showed a four-year-old Barron Trump playing with a suitcase and proudly showing it off to his parents, Donald and Melania Trump. It's an adorable moment that was captured as part of a "Larry King Live" special in 2010, and gave audiences a rare moment of Barron speaking on-camera. The now-18-year-old is currently studying at New York University, though his college experience has been super awkward, thanks to the ever-present Secret Service.
Unlike his older siblings, Barron tends to keep to himself and live an offline life (at least by all accounts, anyway). He was only 10 when his father first took office and was shielded from the hubbub of being the president's son thanks to his doting mother, who mainly kept the duo out of Washington D.C. for the most part. During Donald's presidential campaign this year, Barron has made more of an appearance, but still not that much. This is why any throwback clips of him are considered so special, since they offer people a window into Barron's private world.