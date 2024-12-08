Whatever Happened To Greyson Chance?

In 2010, a 6th grader named Greyson Chance entered his school talent show. He sang a cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi," plunking out the song on a piano while his voice soared out through the gym. The video went viral on YouTube, catching the attention of Ellen DeGeneres, and the rest was pop culture history. The talk show host flew the swoopy-haired youngster out to appear on television, gave him $10,000, and created a record label just so she could sign him. "We just couldn't believe what was happening. We were so unsure of what we were getting into, and the person that helped cure all of that skepticism and chaotic energy was Ellen," Chance later told Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

A world tour followed, as did an album. At one point, Chance was so famous that in the music video for "Unfriend You," his love interest was played by pop superstar Ariana Grande. And then it all fell apart.

"The things that, you know, I had to go through at 14 and 15 years old," Chance told The Advocate Channel, "I'm not sure I could even go through them now." After his mega-successful early career came crashing down, Chance had to figure out what he wanted in life. That involved coming to terms with his sexuality, his musicianship, and his desire to participate again in an industry that had already chewed him up and spat him out once. Keep reading to find out how he did it.