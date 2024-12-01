The Most Gorgeous Throwback Pics Of Reba McEntire
How does a small Oklahoma native become Nashville royalty and be crowned the queen of country? Well, you have to ask Reba McEntire for that answer. But for the most part, it concerns her legendary voice and musical prowess. However, a sliver of her fame relates to her perfect and always gorgeous image. From her various notable ginger hairstyles to her iconic red dress at the Country Music Association Awards, Reba knows how to rock every look she's cooked up.
It would have been easy for the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle to skew the stunning transformation of McEntire into a fake, plastic-surgery-ridden image. But the "Fancy" singer didn't let fame influence her natural beauty. "It was a learning process of accepting me as I am, which didn't happen until years later," she told People. "And finally getting comfortable in my own skin was a revelation and a source of freedom." Considering her confidence, it's no wonder why she's able to post frequent throwbacks on social media, and we've compiled the best of them.
Reba's dimply smile caught the eyes of many at her first CMA Fest
Nashville's CMA Fest hosts countless top country music artists from around the nation, including the queen herself, Reba McEntire. Originally called Fan Fair, the festival was started by the Country Music Association in 1972 and is now the longest-running country music festival in the world, which all started to raise money to better music education.
When announcing her slot at the 2023 CMA Fest, McEntire posted an adorable throwback photo on Facebook of young Reba at her first Fan Fair. "Fan Fair has always been a special event for me," she wrote in the caption. Her recognizable red hair stands out in the photo, along with her big, dimpled smile as she holds out a pen, seemingly to sign some records. "You remind me of Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz here," one Instagram user commented. "Fine then fine now fine forever," another wrote with a fire emoji.
The unforgettable red dress at the CMAs was Reba McEntire's hottest look
Reba McEntire has rarely worn looks that have landed her on the worst-dressed list (though there have been a few). In 1993, the singer made headlines after wearing a revealing red gown with a plunging neckline to the Country Music Association Awards that year. What wouldn't be quite a scandal today was all anyone could talk about after the event. "I got more press off that dress than if I'd won Entertainer of the Year," she said (via Page Six). McEntire's dress was a tight-fitting velvet, mesh gown with gemstones lining the front.
Her outfit that night was such a hit that she took it out of storage for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, wowing attendees just as much as she did the first time. The gown, which looked just as spectacular on her as it did 25 years prior, stole the show as she sang "Does He Love You" on stage with Kelly Clarkson. When recalling the reaction from her family when they first saw her in the dress in 1993, McEntire told Yahoo Entertainment, "Daddy comes over to me and says, 'Reba did you have that dress on backwards?'" Compared to outfits at awards shows today, which leave little to the imagination, we'd say it was fairly conservative!
Reba McEntire's curly red hair is something of which dreams are made
There's nothing more iconic about Reba McEntire's image than her red hair. McEntire's boldest hairstyles over the years have always had the consistent ginger hue that we've grown to recognize and adore. The "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker told Glamour that her management team almost didn't let her cut her long curly locks since they were the most recognized aspect of her image. "'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off,'" McEntire revealed about what they told her. "And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, okay. That's an idea.'"
For most of the '80s, Reba's red curls were a desirable style, and the color was such a beautiful contrast to her bright blue eyes. A throwback photo she posted on Facebook of an early headshot had so many of her followers obsessed. "Your hair has inspired millions!" one commenter said. Another said, "Years ago in high school I hated my red hair [...] Reba is the person who made me realize my hair color wasn't a bad thing at all, but was something to be proud of. She changed my mindset and I am forever grateful that she did!"
Reba McEntire turned up the heat in a grungy, all-black look
The straight-laced, sweet country girl image was tossed out the window when Reba McEntire donned a unique outfit while on tour in 1995. Her all-black look catered to the grunge era of '90s music, seemingly inspired by Hope Sandoval and Courtney Love, as opposed to country fashion icons like Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt.
The striped blazer gave a "Jailhouse Rock" vibe, her over-the-knee bedazzled black boots were a knockout, and the statement necklace pulled the whole look together, especially while she belted her ballad, "I Won't Stand In Line."
McEntire posted the look on her Instagram, captioning the photo, "A little 1995 tour throwback!" with an image of her dancer twirling her on stage. Many commented on how gorgeous she is in the photo, while others couldn't help but talk about McEntire's big red hair — a look many people miss from her early days as an artist. "Reba radiant," one person wrote on the post. Considering how many times she's left our jaws on the ground, that phrase should catch on.
Reba served office chic in a 1990s pantsuit look
Talk about a stunner! Reba McEntire's Instagram throwback to a photoshoot — most likely from the '90s considering the style and her hair — proves that she can wear anything. The checkered pantsuit was already a moment, but with the classic 1990s oval-shaped sunglasses, McEntire served more than just her rustic roots. "I heard the lights were going out in Georgia today ... #solareclipse," she quipped in the caption, posting the photo and the day of the April 2024 solar eclipse in North America.
It's as if "The Voice" coach had traded in her boots for a modeling contract because her chic era was to die for. Her stylish modern look seemingly got mixed reviews in the comments of the throwback post. "Don't trust no southern lawyer," someone joked in the comments. "Is she ever not cute?" another said of the photo. One thing's for sure, we "can't even get the blues" when looking at Reba's gorgeous face.