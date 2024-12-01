The Most Gorgeous Throwback Pics Of Reba McEntire

How does a small Oklahoma native become Nashville royalty and be crowned the queen of country? Well, you have to ask Reba McEntire for that answer. But for the most part, it concerns her legendary voice and musical prowess. However, a sliver of her fame relates to her perfect and always gorgeous image. From her various notable ginger hairstyles to her iconic red dress at the Country Music Association Awards, Reba knows how to rock every look she's cooked up.

It would have been easy for the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle to skew the stunning transformation of McEntire into a fake, plastic-surgery-ridden image. But the "Fancy" singer didn't let fame influence her natural beauty. "It was a learning process of accepting me as I am, which didn't happen until years later," she told People. "And finally getting comfortable in my own skin was a revelation and a source of freedom." Considering her confidence, it's no wonder why she's able to post frequent throwbacks on social media, and we've compiled the best of them.