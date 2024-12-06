Awkward Throwback Alina Habba Pic Proves She's Always Clamored For The Spotlight
As she's become a more well-known figure in president-elect Donald Trump's group of associates, Alina Habba has shown she's willing to do nearly anything to get her president's attention. During his 2024 presidential campaign, she went above and beyond to show she's the biggest attention seeker in his circle through measures like possibly fabricating a message from her daughter showing support for Trump and wearing a lingerie lookalike gown to a Mar-a-Lago event.
In an October 2022 Instagram post, Habba shared a photo which made it clear she's really wanted to be noticed by Trump for some time. The picture, taken on Trump's private jet, shows Habba posing as if she were present for a magazine photo shoot. Habba is pictured with her arms and legs crossed, while unsubtly tilting her head and pursing her lips. The photo seemingly caught her trying to present herself in an unnaturally authoritative state while also conspicuously staring at the camera from across the aisle. Though Trump (who was caught mid-conversation with someone else) was standing next to her seat with his hand on the head rest, he obviously wasn't paying attention to Habba's attempts to impress him.
Alina Habba has sought out photo ops with Trump for years
After the 2022 picture, Alina Habba further demonstrated her drive to impress Donald Trump by seeking plenty of photo opportunities with him. Her penchant for awkwardly posing with him seemingly transitioned from forcing herself into situations where they may be pictured together to replicating his thumbs-up pose in multiple staged photos, such as in an August 2024 Instagram post from a campaign event. In a more intimate Instagram photo from 2023, Habba smiled in front of a birthday cake while sitting next to Trump, who confusedly scowled toward the camera. "The man golfed, went to Texas, crushed his speech and still made time to make sure I had birthday cake," she said.
While her many bids for attention have caught plenty of negative looks from the public, it can't be denied that Habba's weird relationship with Trump has at least won her some favor. For example, in November 2024, she was reportedly a front-runner to serve as Trump's press secretary. However, she personally removed herself from consideration: "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities." That said, it appears Habba is still content working with Trump in a position that allows her to be at his side more often and, perhaps, take more photos with him.