The Weirdest Things About John Mulaney And Olivia Munn's Relationship

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's controversial relationship got off to a rocky start, to say the least. Fresh off his separation from artist Anna Marie Tendler in 2021, the comedian immediately moved on with the actress, raising eyebrows everywhere and sparking a lot of questions about the timeline of their relationship. However, Mulaney and Munn weathered the cheating rumors, intense public backlash, and a battle with breast cancer together and appeared to have come out on the other side stronger. They've since tied the knot, welcomed two children together, and gushed about each other on social media and in interviews, proving they're still going strong.

Munn was top of mind for Mulaney at the GQ Men of the Year party in November 2024, telling "Access Hollywood" on the red carpet: "We're especially thrilled this week because [Olivia] is on the cover of Time, and we're so proud of her." In the previous month, Mulaney also paid tribute to his wife and highlighted the massive "increase in women visiting the breast cancer risk assessment" after Munn went public with her cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy. "Olivia saving lives by speaking her truth is not surprising to me," the stand-up comic said while presenting her with the Woman of Impact Award at InStyle's Imagemaker Awards.

But while the pandemic-period uproar over them dating now "feels very distant" to the former "Saturday Night Live" writer, as he told GQ, that doesn't mean people no longer have questions about Mulaney and Munn. From the random drug testing to Mulaney's seemingly overnight transformation from a child-free advocate to a family man, here are the weirdest things about the couple's relationship.

