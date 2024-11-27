Lara Trump Is In Her Wannabe Brittany Mahomes Era With Football Game 'Fit

Is Lara Trump feeling inspired by a certain (rumored) Donald Trump-supporting WAG? It certainly looks that way. The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of the president-elect has had quite the style transformation since she officially joined the famous family back in 2014, upon tying the knot with Eric Trump. And yet, Lara's latest Instagram post proves that her style may be headed in a new, somehow even tackier direction. And it's giving us total Brittany Mahomes vibes. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for wearing over-the-top ensembles while she supports her hubby on the football field. She's sported plenty of game day outfits that totally missed the mark and doesn't shy away from dressing her children in festive football fan attire, too.

On November 25, 2024, Lara took to Instagram to show off photos of her family enjoying a Miami Dolphins game. "Go Dolphins!!!!!" she captioned the carousel, which included shots of her sporting a garish orange sequin jacket. The RNC co-chair posed alongside her two young children, who were wearing coordinating Dolphins merchandise and looking exactly like Brittany styles her own kids. Notably, Lara's post came on the same day that the Chiefs WAG posted a carousel to Instagram showing off a flashy game day ensemble of her own. Brittany's most recent post beforehand included photos of her kids in their football 'fits too.