Lara Trump Is In Her Wannabe Brittany Mahomes Era With Football Game 'Fit
Is Lara Trump feeling inspired by a certain (rumored) Donald Trump-supporting WAG? It certainly looks that way. The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of the president-elect has had quite the style transformation since she officially joined the famous family back in 2014, upon tying the knot with Eric Trump. And yet, Lara's latest Instagram post proves that her style may be headed in a new, somehow even tackier direction. And it's giving us total Brittany Mahomes vibes. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for wearing over-the-top ensembles while she supports her hubby on the football field. She's sported plenty of game day outfits that totally missed the mark and doesn't shy away from dressing her children in festive football fan attire, too.
On November 25, 2024, Lara took to Instagram to show off photos of her family enjoying a Miami Dolphins game. "Go Dolphins!!!!!" she captioned the carousel, which included shots of her sporting a garish orange sequin jacket. The RNC co-chair posed alongside her two young children, who were wearing coordinating Dolphins merchandise and looking exactly like Brittany styles her own kids. Notably, Lara's post came on the same day that the Chiefs WAG posted a carousel to Instagram showing off a flashy game day ensemble of her own. Brittany's most recent post beforehand included photos of her kids in their football 'fits too.
It's easy to see why Lara Trump may be a Brittany Mahomes fan
If it's true that Brittany Mahomes is Lara Trump's new style icon, this really shouldn't come as a surprise. Lara went full bore in support of her father-in-law's presidential campaign. And, now that he's won, she may be going even deeper into politics — rumors have been swirling that Lara is taking over Marco Rubio's now-empty Senate seat. Ahead of Election Day 2024, Mahomes was involved in a damning Donald Trump-related scandal. The controversial WAG liked posts supporting him on social media and received significant backlash. She then took to her Instagram Story and wrote in response: "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood" (via Marca), all but confirming that she is, in fact, a fan of the divisive politician.
Donald has certainly had his fair share of celebrity feuds over the years, and plenty of stars have spoken out against him. So, if Lara wants to look to a Trump family-supporting celebrity for some fashion inspo, her options are pretty limited. Perhaps we'll see Lara and Mahomes posing together for an Instagram post at a Chiefs vs. Dolphins game someday soon. While they won't be able to agree on who should win the game, they can bond over politics and a mutual love of sparkly clothing items.