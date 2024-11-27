Tragic Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh
Contrary to her and her former husband, Brad Pitt's, high profiles, Angelina Jolie candidly confessed that their children generally try to keep under the radar. Such is the case for their daughter, Shiloh Jolie, who has been especially private about her life over the years.
However, keeping a low profile may be tough for someone whose parents are as famous as hers, and whose likeness was commodified when she was a baby — like when Jolie and Pitt offered up pictures of her for millions and sold them off for charity in 2006. Though life as a celebrity child can sometimes be full of extravagance and privilege, Shiloh has conversely experienced some rough moments that some might not imagine could happen to the kid of two of Hollywood's biggest stars. Her private nature could have something to do with her upbringing, which was publicized even further under the shadow of her parents' turbulent relationship.
Brad Pitt's alleged abuse caused their estrangement
Brad Pitt was investigated for child abuse in 2016 following an incident where he allegedly verbally and physically lashed out toward Jolie and their kids on a private plane. The incident prompted Jolie to swiftly file for divorce. "This decision was made for the health of the family," her lawyer said, per People.
Though Pitt was never formally charged with abuse, it became apparent that Pitt and Shiloh's relationship took a turn for the worse when she got older. In a move that spoke volumes about her relationship with her dad, Shiloh petitioned to remove Pitt's name from her own on her 18th birthday in May 2024, and her request to go solely by Jolie's name was granted in August. To further drive the nail in the coffin, she allegedly hired and paid for her own lawyer to get the ball rolling, citing his alleged abuse.
She was involved in a tense custody battle
Although they became legally single again in 2019, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been engaged in a tense custody battle since Jolie originally filed for divorce in 2016, and it only seems to have simmered in 2024. While it stopped concerning Shiloh Jolie when she reached adulthood, she was still caught up with her siblings in a whirlwind of arguments and custody agreements. The terms surrounding their custody situation have fluctuated multiple times over the years, ranging from Jolie receiving physical custody of their children in 2016, Pitt earning joint custody in 2021, and Jolie, once again, earning primary custody of the kids.
Shiloh and her siblings' uncertain custody situation and the drawn-out process to finalize it is an ordeal no child should have to deal with. Though Jolie's consistent care throughout the process should have, at least, provided some stability for them, the idea of not having both parents regularly present and being frequently fought over by them might have been distressing to each of their six kids.
She's the subject of questionable tabloid speculation
Despite Shiloh's wish to maintain her privacy, and though she's seemingly made her allegiances known, tabloids and anonymous sources haven't shied away from making bold claims and questionable statements concerning her thoughts and feelings about her parents. One such example was when an insider claimed Shiloh was reportedly desperate for Brangelina to reach some sort of truce before her 18th birthday. While she's kept to herself on the matter, a source questionably told Life & Style she would like for her parents to eventually extend an olive branch and be cordial with each other. "All she wants is for them to get along," the source said. "She has spent most of her life seeing them argue, and she can't take it anymore. She's begging them to think of her and her siblings and finally bury the hatchet!"
Just before her 18th birthday, Shiloh was also the center of some supposed drama surrounding her living situation with Pitt. A source told InTouch Weekly she had decided to move in with her dad, claiming she was always partial to him. However, such a gesture is difficult to believe, as she made her true opinion of him apparent after opting to have her name changed.