Tragic Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh

Contrary to her and her former husband, Brad Pitt's, high profiles, Angelina Jolie candidly confessed that their children generally try to keep under the radar. Such is the case for their daughter, Shiloh Jolie, who has been especially private about her life over the years.

However, keeping a low profile may be tough for someone whose parents are as famous as hers, and whose likeness was commodified when she was a baby — like when Jolie and Pitt offered up pictures of her for millions and sold them off for charity in 2006. Though life as a celebrity child can sometimes be full of extravagance and privilege, Shiloh has conversely experienced some rough moments that some might not imagine could happen to the kid of two of Hollywood's biggest stars. Her private nature could have something to do with her upbringing, which was publicized even further under the shadow of her parents' turbulent relationship.