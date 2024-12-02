Inside Barack & Michelle Obama's Friendship With Stevie Wonder

Though he may not have been the youngest president in age, Barack Obama was one of the youngest presidents of the 20th and 21st centuries as far as how in touch with younger generations he was. Since leaving office, former President Obama has posted yearly lists of his favorite books, songs, and films from each year. He has boasted his cultural knowledge and interests since he was elected in 2008, keeping him popular and relatable with Americans across all generations with his playlists being especially anticipated by his admirers.

Another part of what makes Barack Obama so likable is his loving, faithful marriage to Michelle Obama. The former first lady and mother of two met Barack Obama in 1988 at a law firm where she was assigned to be his advisor. According to Oprah.com, Barack said: "I asked her out. She refused. I kept asking. She kept refusing. 'I'm your adviser,' she said. 'It's not appropriate.' Finally, I offered to quit my job, and at last she relented." That said, it may not have only been his willingness to quit his job that got Michelle to agree to a date.

Barack also attributes much of his relationship with his wife to his friendship with Motown legend, Stevie Wonder (who has been featured on Barack's playlist, including his buzzed-about 2020 playlist) Barack Obama is a lifelong fan of Stevie Wonder, as is Michelle, and the singer most definitely had an impact on the couple's relationship. Here's a look back at the Obamas' friendship with Stevie Wonder.

