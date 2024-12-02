Inside Barack & Michelle Obama's Friendship With Stevie Wonder
Though he may not have been the youngest president in age, Barack Obama was one of the youngest presidents of the 20th and 21st centuries as far as how in touch with younger generations he was. Since leaving office, former President Obama has posted yearly lists of his favorite books, songs, and films from each year. He has boasted his cultural knowledge and interests since he was elected in 2008, keeping him popular and relatable with Americans across all generations with his playlists being especially anticipated by his admirers.
Another part of what makes Barack Obama so likable is his loving, faithful marriage to Michelle Obama. The former first lady and mother of two met Barack Obama in 1988 at a law firm where she was assigned to be his advisor. According to Oprah.com, Barack said: "I asked her out. She refused. I kept asking. She kept refusing. 'I'm your adviser,' she said. 'It's not appropriate.' Finally, I offered to quit my job, and at last she relented." That said, it may not have only been his willingness to quit his job that got Michelle to agree to a date.
Barack also attributes much of his relationship with his wife to his friendship with Motown legend, Stevie Wonder (who has been featured on Barack's playlist, including his buzzed-about 2020 playlist) Barack Obama is a lifelong fan of Stevie Wonder, as is Michelle, and the singer most definitely had an impact on the couple's relationship. Here's a look back at the Obamas' friendship with Stevie Wonder.
Without Stevie Wonder, there may not have been Michelle and Barack
According to Slate, Barack Obama quipped, "I think it's fair to say that had I not been a Stevie Wonder fan, Michelle might not have dated me," in a 2009 speech when he awarded Stevie Wonder with the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize. He continued, "The fact that we agreed on Stevie was part of the essence of our courtship." Wonder's hit song, "You and I" was the Obamas' wedding song.
From the time the couple got married, Stevie Wonder has held firm his place in their hearts, and once they moved into The White House, their relationship with the legendary musician only got stronger. Stevie Wonder performed for the Obamas more than any other entertainer during Obama's eight year stay in The White House, having sung for them over 10 times — averaging over once a year — including both the 2009 and the 2013 inauguration ceremonies. Stevie Wonder's performances for the Obamas weren't always private either. It became a staple at Barack's rallies for him to walk off with a Stevie Wonder song playing him out, and at a 2012 rally in Cincinnati during his reelection campaign, Wonder appeared to play him off for real. Obama was waving to the crowd, walking off stage, and had to do a double take as he saw Stevie Wonder out of the corner of his eye, performing his classic, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered."
It isn't often that the very musician who helped seal the deal on your marriage performs for you directly, especially not so many times. But it's clear that for his friends the Obamas, Stevie Wonder is willing to go above and beyond.