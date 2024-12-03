What We Know About Denzel Washington's Sobriety Journey

In promoting his new movie, "Gladiator II," Denzel Washington gave an exclusive interview with Esquire for the magazine's cover story. He discussed all the different roles he has played, saying "I've had so many journeys, so many different kinds of people to play. And even the heroes — I'm not them ... I could not stand up to the pressure that [they were] under. But I've been blessed with the ability to interpret what that does. Be it a leader of the Nation of Islam or a falling-down alcoholic."

Washington went on to explain what that means in the scope of his own life, saying, "I've done a lot of damage to the body. We'll see. I've been clean. Be 10 years this December. I stopped at 60 and I haven't had a thimble's worth since." At 70 years old, Washington has found new life and motivation in his sobriety, and he's even used it to get ahead in other areas of his health and wellbeing. He said, "I'm doing the best I can. And not only alcohol — forget all that. Strength." The actor seems to be in a really great place in all facets of his life, and his success story with his sobriety is a light in the sea of darkness that is addiction.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

