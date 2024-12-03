Behind The Beef Between Alina Habba And Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has said a lot about Donald Trump over the years and none of it has been positive, which likely fueled Alina Habba's distaste for the "Bad Blood" hitmaker. In January 2024, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?" Habba not only liked this tweet that praised her and dragged Swift, but she reposted it to her Instagram Story. Furthermore, Trump's loyal attorney also hearted another user's response to it, which read: "Not to mention, Alina Habba is far more attractive than Taylor Swift."

Advertisement

In October 2024, after Swift's endorsement of Harris made headlines all over the world, Habba shared a meme on her Instagram Story featuring footage from Swift's "Delicate" music video. In the clip, Swift receives a magic note that makes her invisible, allowing her to act goofy and dance more freely. The meme, which intentionally takes her silly moves of context, asks: "This who y'all getting your political opinion from?"

But while Habba has seemingly incited a one-sided feud with Swift, angering Swifties in the process,, it's unclear if the pop star even realizes she hates her. As one user opined on X, "I'm sure Taylor Swift doesn't know Alina Habba is alive," nodding to how much more famous Swift is compared to her. Another posted: "Attacking Taylor Swift doesn't make Habba a better person, intelligent or talented. Actually, she seems jealous!"

Advertisement