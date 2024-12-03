Behind The Beef Between Alina Habba And Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election easily became one of Swift's most controversial moments ever. In the days following, Harris' opponent, Donald Trump, wrote "I hate Taylor Swift" on Truth Social and those associated with him also started taking shots at the beloved pop star, including Alina Habba, who's made millions as Trump's attorney despite losing his civil case. The outspoken lawyer had zero qualms about publicly trashing Swift and her endorsement even after the election was over and Trump had won.
Speaking on "The Benny Show" in November 2024, she proudly claimed, "My kids shut Taylor Swift off when she comes on. My friends' kids shut Taylor Swift off when she comes on," clarifying that they don't do it for her sake but simply because "[Swift] hates Trump." Habba further criticized the singer's endorsement of Harris, questioning why she would "choose to shut out half of America." Trump's attorney also added, "I would never go to a Taylor Swift concert. If I saw her, I would ignore her." This wasn't the first time Habba made it clear she's not a Swiftie either.
Trump's lawyer has attacked Swift more than once
Taylor Swift has said a lot about Donald Trump over the years and none of it has been positive, which likely fueled Alina Habba's distaste for the "Bad Blood" hitmaker. In January 2024, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?" Habba not only liked this tweet that praised her and dragged Swift, but she reposted it to her Instagram Story. Furthermore, Trump's loyal attorney also hearted another user's response to it, which read: "Not to mention, Alina Habba is far more attractive than Taylor Swift."
In October 2024, after Swift's endorsement of Harris made headlines all over the world, Habba shared a meme on her Instagram Story featuring footage from Swift's "Delicate" music video. In the clip, Swift receives a magic note that makes her invisible, allowing her to act goofy and dance more freely. The meme, which intentionally takes her silly moves of context, asks: "This who y'all getting your political opinion from?"
But while Habba has seemingly incited a one-sided feud with Swift, angering Swifties in the process,, it's unclear if the pop star even realizes she hates her. As one user opined on X, "I'm sure Taylor Swift doesn't know Alina Habba is alive," nodding to how much more famous Swift is compared to her. Another posted: "Attacking Taylor Swift doesn't make Habba a better person, intelligent or talented. Actually, she seems jealous!"