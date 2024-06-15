Alina Habba Ignited A One-Sided Feud With Taylor Swift (& Angered Swifties)
Sometimes former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba causes a stir with fashion accessories, other times with an entire legion of pop star fans. The New Jersey lawyer took a dig at musical icon Taylor Swift on social media, and in an incredibly unsurprising turn of events, Swifties were quick to clap back at the not-so-subtle shade Habba was throwing.
The drama between Habba and the Swifties started with a January 2024 tweet posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that included a side-by-side photo of the two women along with the caption, "Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?" Another user piggybacked off the original tweet, adding, "Not to mention, Alina Habba is far more attractive than Taylor Swift."
Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?🙋🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/TdIq5wEqLR
— 🔥Desiree🔥 (@DesireeAmerica4) January 27, 2024
Enter Habba, who not only liked the tweet calling her more attractive than Swift but also shared the first tweet comparing the two women on her Instagram Story (via MeidasTouch News). Swifties, known for their incredibly passionate love of the international pop star, quickly focused their energy on defending Swift and arguing against what they believed was an inaccurate comparison.
Taylor Swift fans had a lot to say about the comparisons between her and Alina Habba
Even without writing anything on the matter herself, attorney Alina Habba's shares and likes of posts directly disparaging Taylor Swift and praising Habba speak for themselves. Habba hasn't specifically denounced the international pop star, but considering her boss is former President Donald Trump, it's not surprising that she wouldn't be afraid to take a dig or two at Swift. (After all, there were rumors during Trump's presidential term that being a Taylor Swift fan in his White House could get you fired — not ideal for Habba.)
Whatever the reason, Swifties weren't interested in hearing it. "Um. No," one user wrote in response to the original tweet claiming the United States needs more women like Habba. "Taylor Swift is a massive positive economic impact on our country. Alina Habba is stupid and admits she fakes being smart." Another added, "Habba: dumb, bad at her job. Swift: most successful musical artist of our lifetime, huge cultural influence, intelligent, articulate."
Another user compared the two women in a different way, writing, "Taylor Swift had nothing to do with a man losing, and Alina Habba had everything to do with a man losing." The tweet is seemingly a reference to the 2023 NFL season during which Kansas City Chiefs fans blamed the singer for a tough loss in December of that year.
This isn't the first time Taylor Swift has come under fire from Donald Trump's camp
In a somewhat similar turn of events, Lara Trump has also thrown shade at Taylor Swift via likes and shares on social media. The wife of Eric Trump, Donald Trump's second eldest son, released a new single called "Anything Is Possible" in March 2024. An Instagram user shared Lara's announcement with the caption, "Let's take down Travis Kelce's girlfriend again." The aspiring musician took a not-so-subtle swipe at Swift when she shared the comment to her Instagram story, adding a sparkly "LMAO" graphic over the image.
One month earlier, Lara's father-in-law took aim at Swift and Kelce on the heels of the 2024 Super Bowl. Knowing Swift would be in attendance to watch her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, the ex-POTUS encouraged the pop star not to bring up politics and argued that she should be more supportive of him than President Joe Biden because of the Music Modernization Act that Trump signed into law in 2017. In his Truth Social post, Trump argued that Swift supporting Biden would be "disloyal to the man who made her so much money."
But it doesn't appear as though Swift feels that way. The pop star hasn't minced her words when speaking about former President Donald Trump, vocally expressing her disdain for the 2024 presidential hopeful. If she has any opinions about Lara Trump or Alina Habba, Swift has opted to keep those opinions to herself.