Alina Habba Ignited A One-Sided Feud With Taylor Swift (& Angered Swifties)

Sometimes former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba causes a stir with fashion accessories, other times with an entire legion of pop star fans. The New Jersey lawyer took a dig at musical icon Taylor Swift on social media, and in an incredibly unsurprising turn of events, Swifties were quick to clap back at the not-so-subtle shade Habba was throwing.

Advertisement

The drama between Habba and the Swifties started with a January 2024 tweet posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that included a side-by-side photo of the two women along with the caption, "Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?" Another user piggybacked off the original tweet, adding, "Not to mention, Alina Habba is far more attractive than Taylor Swift."

Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?🙋🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TdIq5wEqLR — 🔥Desiree🔥 (@DesireeAmerica4) January 27, 2024

Enter Habba, who not only liked the tweet calling her more attractive than Swift but also shared the first tweet comparing the two women on her Instagram Story (via MeidasTouch News). Swifties, known for their incredibly passionate love of the international pop star, quickly focused their energy on defending Swift and arguing against what they believed was an inaccurate comparison.

Advertisement