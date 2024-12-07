Inside Ben Affleck's Relationship With Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Damon
Ben Affleck has had two (failed) marriages with Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, but if you ask fans who his longest relationship is with, they'll likely have the same answer: Matt Damon. During a 2010 speech, Garner even poked fun at Affleck and Damon's longtime friendship, jokingly referring to them as "my darling husband and my husband's darling husband." The two actors won their first Oscar together (for "Good Will Hunting"), collaborated frequently, supported each other's endeavors, and started a production company together. The Hollywood stars have known each other for over 40 years, and for nearly half of those years, Damon has been married to his wife Luciana Barroso. Rather than lose a partner in crime, Affleck gained another friend in Barroso when she tied the knot with the "Talented Mr. Ripley" star in 2005.
Fans got a glimpse of just how close and comfortable Affleck and Barroso really are with one other when they were spotted together in Los Angeles in September 2024. Photographs revealed the "Gone Girl" actor giving the bartender-turned-film producer a side hug and pressing a kiss on the top of her head. Barroso was captured smiling and returning Affleck's embrace, seemingly proving that this wasn't unusual for them as far as greetings go.
However, this wasn't the only sighting that hinted at their closeness. Earlier in the year, the "Justice League" star joined Damon and Barroso for dinner at L.A.'s Toscana restaurant in August. The trio were also photographed sharing a laugh at the premiere of "The Last Duel" three years prior.
Ben Affleck works with Luciana Barroso and has spoken about her in interviews
In 2022, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon launched their production company Artists Equity, which not only reunited the creative duo but also reinforced the friendship between Affleck and Luciana Barroso. Affleck leads Artists Equity with Barroso's help, while Damon oversees the company's content department. Interestingly, Barroso's IMDb page lists "The Instigators" as her first official producing credit, despite her collaboration on several films.
According to her business partners, she prefers to stay out of the limelight. In fact, Damon said Affleck and the other producers had to put their foot down and convince her to let her name appear in the credits for "The Instigators." "Luciana's helped behind the scenes on every movie I've done since we've met, uncredited, and she wasn't going to take a credit here, but the other producers said they'd withhold their names if she didn't this time, which was really nice," Damon told USA Today in August 2024.
Although he hasn't publicly discussed his experience working with Barroso, Affleck has commented on her and Damon's marriage in interviews throughout the years. During a 2023 "The Late Late Show" appearance, he jokingly praised Barroso for tolerating Damon's slovenly habits. Damon and Affleck spent some time as roommates early on in their careers. While living together, Damon did not clean or take out the garbage. "God bless [Damon's] wife, Lucy. There's a place for you in heaven," Affleck quipped.