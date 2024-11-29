Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Radio Silence On Thanksgiving Signals Romance Wasn't On The Menu
Ah, Thanksgiving! What a wonderful all-American holiday — a time for gathering with loved ones to enjoy a belt-loosening feast and express thanks for all one's blessings. If ever there was a time for a once-and-future presidential son and his fiancée to show off their family gratitude, this would be it. Alas, Thanksgiving 2024 was another red flag in Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship that leaves us wondering what the future holds for them. In the past, the couple has taken to social media to share holiday greetings and photos of celebrations either at their home or at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Not so this year. As of late morning on Black Friday, neither Trump Jr. nor Guilfoyle had posted any pictures of the day before. Their Instagram messages were strictly political: Guilfoyle rejoiced at the news actor/podcaster Joe Rogan planned to do a broadcast from Mar-a-Lago, while Don Jr.'s "Happy Thanksgiving all" greeting was accompanied by a meme of "being thankful" for a map of America featuring the predominantly red electoral college votes.
One would have expected at least another in the series of Guilfoyle cooking while wearing an inappropriate outfit; one can just imagine her basting the turkey or working the potato masher while wearing a miniskirt and 6-inch heels. And, of course, there are a number of possible reasons behind the apparent silence. Perhaps they kept their phones off to focus on family time, or perhaps the opposite is true, and they're still busy picking out the best pics to post. But, considering the many warning signs between the power couple over the years, the lack of a joint holiday greeting is just another example of troubling optics.
What does the future hold for Don Jr. and Kimberly?
Thanksgiving Day was at least joyful for other members of the Trump family. Cameras captured the celebration at Mar-a-Lago, where Elon Musk and Barron Trump were seated on either side of Donald Trump (via X, formerly Twitter). Future first lady Melania Trump smiled quietly two seats away. Eric and Tiffany Trump were also there, as evidenced by photos shared by Lara Trump on Instagram. Eric and Lara's children posed with the White House-bound patriarch, and Lara commented, "Thankful for grandpa, for many reasons." Ivanka Trump posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing a table of pies and a dish of roasted chestnuts; it's not clear whether this was part of the spread at Mar-a-Lago or whether she opted for dinner at home.
Most notably, none of the Trump siblings' social media posts feature big brother Donald Jr. or his fiancée, which only adds fuel to the speculation that things aren't all sunshine and roses. As 2024 is about to draw to a close, marking four years since Don Jr. put a ring on it, there's been no word about their actually heading to the altar. Even on "The Office," Pam Beesly called it off with Roy after three years when she realized he wasn't going to move forward. (Granted, having Jim in the picture didn't help.) Some insiders claim Don Jr. and Kimberly will get married at the White House once Dad is settled back in, which would indeed be the kind of splashy newsmaker the couple thrives on. But until they actually make an announcement, skeptics will continue to wonder whether their relationship is as happy as they want us to believe.