Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Radio Silence On Thanksgiving Signals Romance Wasn't On The Menu

Ah, Thanksgiving! What a wonderful all-American holiday — a time for gathering with loved ones to enjoy a belt-loosening feast and express thanks for all one's blessings. If ever there was a time for a once-and-future presidential son and his fiancée to show off their family gratitude, this would be it. Alas, Thanksgiving 2024 was another red flag in Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship that leaves us wondering what the future holds for them. In the past, the couple has taken to social media to share holiday greetings and photos of celebrations either at their home or at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Not so this year. As of late morning on Black Friday, neither Trump Jr. nor Guilfoyle had posted any pictures of the day before. Their Instagram messages were strictly political: Guilfoyle rejoiced at the news actor/podcaster Joe Rogan planned to do a broadcast from Mar-a-Lago, while Don Jr.'s "Happy Thanksgiving all" greeting was accompanied by a meme of "being thankful" for a map of America featuring the predominantly red electoral college votes.

One would have expected at least another in the series of Guilfoyle cooking while wearing an inappropriate outfit; one can just imagine her basting the turkey or working the potato masher while wearing a miniskirt and 6-inch heels. And, of course, there are a number of possible reasons behind the apparent silence. Perhaps they kept their phones off to focus on family time, or perhaps the opposite is true, and they're still busy picking out the best pics to post. But, considering the many warning signs between the power couple over the years, the lack of a joint holiday greeting is just another example of troubling optics.