Strange Things About Hugh Jackman's Romance With Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are the latest power couple in the musical theatre world, but this romance isn't straight out of a fairy tale. Jackman's good guy persona is being threatened as more salacious details about how this love started are coming to light. While the couple is keeping their romance relatively private thus far, there are some things about this talented couple that are raising eyebrows.

When Foster filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade toward the end of October 2024, folks were already suspicious that this split had something to do with Jackman. Rumors had already been swirling about the pair, who starred as love interests in the Broadway revival of "The Music Man," which ran from December 2021 to January 2023. A source told In Touch, "[Sutton and Hugh] have been inseparable," adding, "Everyone in the theater world has seen the chemistry between them. It was only a matter of time before the truth came out." After "The Music Man'"'s run had ended in September 2023, Jackman and his wife of nearly 30 years Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce.

Unsurprisingly, this made folks extra suspicious of the timeline of Foster and Jackman's relationship. It does, in fact, seem that their romance was a long time coming and that the rumors were going on for longer than we thought. In December 2023, a source told In Touch that the "romance is an open secret on Broadway."

