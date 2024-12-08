Strange Things About Hugh Jackman's Romance With Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are the latest power couple in the musical theatre world, but this romance isn't straight out of a fairy tale. Jackman's good guy persona is being threatened as more salacious details about how this love started are coming to light. While the couple is keeping their romance relatively private thus far, there are some things about this talented couple that are raising eyebrows.
When Foster filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade toward the end of October 2024, folks were already suspicious that this split had something to do with Jackman. Rumors had already been swirling about the pair, who starred as love interests in the Broadway revival of "The Music Man," which ran from December 2021 to January 2023. A source told In Touch, "[Sutton and Hugh] have been inseparable," adding, "Everyone in the theater world has seen the chemistry between them. It was only a matter of time before the truth came out." After "The Music Man'"'s run had ended in September 2023, Jackman and his wife of nearly 30 years Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce.
Unsurprisingly, this made folks extra suspicious of the timeline of Foster and Jackman's relationship. It does, in fact, seem that their romance was a long time coming and that the rumors were going on for longer than we thought. In December 2023, a source told In Touch that the "romance is an open secret on Broadway."
It seems clear that Jackman and Foster likely cheated on their spouses
While Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are both beloved stars, the messiness surrounding their love story has given folks pause. Unsurprisingly, many people wonder whether this romance started out with both parties cheating on their respective long-time spouses. According to Perez Hilton, on the "Deux U" podcast, popular celeb gossip source Deux Moi revealed, "Apparently, allegedly, whatever is going on or has transpired between Hugh and Sutton has been doing so since 2022. That's the rumor."
This was in the middle of the Broadway run of "The Music Man" and well before either of them divorced their spouses. Some apparent confirmation of the sordid beginnings of Jackman and Foster's romance came from Jackman's ex-wife. Deborra-Lee Furness dropped a sly hint that the affair rumors weren't just gossip in October 2024, when she used her private Instagram account to "like" a viral video suggesting that Jackman was "up to no good" and that he cheated on Furness with Foster.
Interestingly, in June 2022, Foster told Vogue about Jackman's "impeccable reputation of being the hardest-working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true." She noted, "he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40." Needless to say, that comment didn't age well.