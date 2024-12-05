Everything We Know About John Krasinski's Brothers, Paul And Kevin

John Krasinski is the youngest of the brothers, and the three were raised by their parents in Newton, Massachusetts. The trio played basketball in high school, but according to an interview with Wired, the 6 feet, 3 inches tall John wasn't the best player, especially next to his brothers who were 6 feet, 8 inches tall and 6 feet, 9 inches. "I was not the best basketball player in my family," he said. Though he followed in Paul Krasinski's footsteps by enrolling in Brown University and playing ball in the mid to late '90s, John wasn't sold on the prospect of seriously pursuing the sport. John told Men's Health that he knew the game wasn't for him, and that it wasn't just the size of the players but their skills that made him second-guess the sport. "You could see the commitment," John remarked, "I'm like, 'This is not my college experience. I can't do this.'"

Though John moved on to acting, Kevin Krasinski remained connected to sports. He became an orthopedic surgeon and served in various sports-related roles, including team physician for Boston College. He was also the assistant team physician for both the University of North Carolina and Duke University.

Paul deviated from his brothers and went for a career in tech, where he founded the Epicenter Experience, and the Farmhouse, a Massachusetts area nonprofit youth retreat. However, according to the Boston Herald, that nonprofit was the subject of controversy, and eventually led to a defamation lawsuit from Paul. That lawsuit was thrown out in September 2024 following a settlement.