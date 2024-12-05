Everything We Know About John Krasinski's Brothers, Paul And Kevin
John Krasinski established himself as not only an actor, but a director, thanks to 2018's "A Quiet Place." But the Massachusetts native began his acting career in the early 2000s. He struggled to make his mark in Hollywood, and eventually found success in 2015 next to Steve Carell among the cast of "The Office." John's portrayal of Jim Halpert put him on the map, making him one of the show's most popular cast members. (The show's success was even a surprise to Krasinski, who took a surprisingly mundane job after filming the pilot.)
Before he was a leading man, however, he was a brother. John, in fact, has two brothers, Paul and Kevin Krasinski, neither of whom followed John's career path to Tinseltown. John doesn't often speak about his brothers in public, and when he mentioned them in regard to being named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024, his comments were lighthearted.
"My brothers will probably wonder how this is possible for years to come," John said. "Luckily we'll go right into Thanksgiving, so we can jump right in, talk about it right away."
John Krasinski and his brothers all chose different career paths
John Krasinski is the youngest of the brothers, and the three were raised by their parents in Newton, Massachusetts. The trio played basketball in high school, but according to an interview with Wired, the 6 feet, 3 inches tall John wasn't the best player, especially next to his brothers who were 6 feet, 8 inches tall and 6 feet, 9 inches. "I was not the best basketball player in my family," he said. Though he followed in Paul Krasinski's footsteps by enrolling in Brown University and playing ball in the mid to late '90s, John wasn't sold on the prospect of seriously pursuing the sport. John told Men's Health that he knew the game wasn't for him, and that it wasn't just the size of the players but their skills that made him second-guess the sport. "You could see the commitment," John remarked, "I'm like, 'This is not my college experience. I can't do this.'"
Though John moved on to acting, Kevin Krasinski remained connected to sports. He became an orthopedic surgeon and served in various sports-related roles, including team physician for Boston College. He was also the assistant team physician for both the University of North Carolina and Duke University.
Paul deviated from his brothers and went for a career in tech, where he founded the Epicenter Experience, and the Farmhouse, a Massachusetts area nonprofit youth retreat. However, according to the Boston Herald, that nonprofit was the subject of controversy, and eventually led to a defamation lawsuit from Paul. That lawsuit was thrown out in September 2024 following a settlement.