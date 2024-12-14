You Won't Recognize The Cast Of Miracle Today

The following article mentions suicide.

History was made in 1980 during the Winter Olympics when the United States hockey team went toe-to-toe with the Soviet Union, who were four-time champions at that point. The game that was deemed the "Miracle on Ice" saw the U.S. finally defeat a team they had lost to several times before. The story made for an inspirational documentary, TV specials, and a 2004 Disney feature film.

Not unlike the beloved Disney hockey movie "The Mighty Ducks," "Miracle" was a major success — and the outstanding cast was certainly partly to thank. To fully capture the magic of the legendary Olympic team, producers sought out actual hockey players to take part in the film. This strategy paid off in a big way, and the flick nabbed an ESPY Award for best sports movie.

While some of the movie's stars continued to build their movie and TV careers after "Miracle," others found success in other lanes. Here's what the stars of "Miracle" have been up to since the movie first skated into theaters.