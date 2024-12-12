Who Is Alexandra Daddario's Husband, Andrew Form?
Alexandra Daddario has been stunning audiences for years, whether through her breakout performance in "Percy Jackson" or her award-nominated turn in HBO's "The White Lotus." But behind the scenes, her life took a romantic turn that feels almost as compelling as her on-screen roles. Back in 2022, she married film producer Andrew Form, a name most moviegoers might not recognize right away — but whose work they've almost certainly encountered.
Form isn't the typical celebrity spouse; he certainly doesn't hover at the edge of the spotlight. Instead, he's an accomplished Hollywood professional with a résumé that includes hits like "A Quiet Place" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003). While Daddario and her career have often been the focus of media attention, her husband's life and career offer a fascinating story of their own. From his early days hustling behind the scenes to his work on some of the most successful films of the last two decades, Form's journey to becoming a Hollywood heavyweight is every bit ambitious as it is surprising.
We'll be pulling back the curtain on Andrew Form — his career, his relationships, and the life he's built alongside Daddario. Whether he's producing box-office hits or stepping into his role as a father and husband, Form's story is one of steady dedication and success well-earned.
Andrew Form started his career as a production assistant
Andrew Form's Hollywood career didn't start with red carpets or flashy premieres. It began with the grunt work. Raised in New York, Form took his first steps in the entertainment world as a production assistant — a job that, as anyone in the industry will tell you, often means doing everything from fetching coffee to hauling equipment. But it was this unglamorous start that gave him a crash course in the business and a chance to make connections.
Born in Long Island, Form grew up with the kind of determination that would later define his career. In those early years, he wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty, working long hours on commercials and music videos. The hustle paid off, and Form soon found himself working on larger projects, steadily climbing the ranks. He started gaining recognition with early projects like "The Making of 'Crimson Tide'" and "Kissing a Fool," laying the groundwork for what would become a long and successful career in Hollywood.
For Form, those early days weren't just about breaking into the industry — they were about learning how to make sense of the chaos and how to thrive in it. The long hours and unpredictable challenges of production gave him the resilience and expertise he needed to take his career to the next level, and that is precisely what he did.
Andrew Form is a successful film producer
By the early 2000s, Andrew Form had gone from a behind-the-scenes assistant to an industry player in his own right. Alongside partners Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, Form co-founded Platinum Dunes, a production company with a clear mission: revitalizing the horror genre with modern, high-production-value remakes. Their formula proved wildly successful, kicking off with the 2003 reboot of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
The film wasn't just a box-office success — it reintroduced the classic horror story to a new generation, cementing Platinum Dunes as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. Other hits followed, including "The Amityville Horror" (2005) and "Friday the 13th" (2009), as the team developed a reputation for crafting high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat horror eye candy. Unlike some producers who prefer to stay in the background, Form has always been known for his hands-on approach, overseeing every detail of the production process.
Platinum Dunes wasn't just about horror films, though. Under Form's guidance, the company began branching into new territory, proving that his blooming talents weren't limited to scares or big budgets. "The concept of the company was always to find interesting directors, who have a great sense of style, who have not done a movie before," Form said in an interview for the documentary "Chainsaw Redux: Making A Massacre" (via YouTube). With each project, he solidified his reputation as a producer who could bring a fresh, clear vision along with efficiency — a rare combination in an industry often defined by quite the opposite.
Andrew Form produced A Quiet Place
When "A Quiet Place" hit theaters in 2018, it wasn't just another box-office smash, it was somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. The high-concept thriller, centered on a family surviving in silence to avoid sound-sensitive monsters, redefined what modern horror could be. Behind the scenes, Andrew Form was instrumental in bringing the project to life.
Working closely with director and co-writer John Krasinski, Form played a pivotal role in shaping the film's unique tone. The reliance on silence as a storytelling device posed challenges that most producers never have to consider. "The biggest challenge was being able to tell the story without the effects. What we learned in that process," Form explained in an interview with Awardsdaily. "There are three parts where we turn the sound off. We don't know if it's ever been done before."
The gamble paid off, earning critical acclaim and more than $340 million at the global box office. Form had a feeling the film would be special after personally experiencing how audiences reacted to the movie, saying, "We knew the film was quiet, but when you have 1500 people in a screening and you realize no one is reaching for their popcorn or wanting to move in their seats ... That was unbelievable to be a part of." Its sequel, released in 2020, proved equally successful, cementing the franchise as one of Form's crowning achievements.
Andrew Form started his own production company and signed with Paramount
In 2018, after years of shaping Platinum Dunes into a powerhouse for horror films, Andrew Form made the bold decision to step into uncharted territory. Alongside long-time collaborator Brad Fuller, Form launched Fully Formed Entertainment, signaling a shift in his career. Unlike their previous focus on horror reboots, this new venture allowed the duo to explore a wider range of genres as well, creating space for more character-driven stories and original ideas.
The timing couldn't have been better. Fully Formed Entertainment secured a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, ensuring a steady pipeline of resources and industry connections. Speaking of the partnership, Form and Fuller told Deadline, "Michael brought us into the Paramount family and our experience at this studio for the last ten years has been so rewarding that we are excited to continue working with the stellar team at Paramount." This allowed Form and Fuller to hit the ground running with the backing of a major studio, opening doors to projects that might not have fit Platinum Dunes' more specific mold.
What set Fully Formed apart wasn't just its broader creative scope but Form's renewed focus on storytelling. With a proven track record of delivering commercial hits, he was now in a position to take more risks, choosing projects that aligned with his evolving vision. Fully Formed Entertainment wasn't just another throwaway production company, it served as proof that Form wasn't content to rest on his laurels.
Andrew Form was married to Jordana Brewster
Before dating Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form was married to actress Jordana Brewster, a relationship that began on the set of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning" in 2005. Brewster (then rising to fame in the "Fast & Furious" franchise) and Form quickly fell for each other, leading to their engagement and wedding just two years later. The couple seemed to have it all: a shared understanding of the entertainment industry, a strong family bond, and eventually, two sons who became their greatest priority.
Despite the outward appearance of a stable partnership, their marriage quietly came to an end after more than a decade together. In an essay she wrote for Glamour, Brewster described the separation as a "slow unraveling," emphasizing that there was no dramatic fallout, just a realization that their lives were moving in different directions. "When I married Andrew, I thought it was the right time. I was 27, and in retrospect, that seems really young, but I was in a rush ... I didn't look closely at my career, my marriage," Brewster wrote. The divorce, finalized in 2021, was handled amicably, with Form and Brewster committed to co-parenting their children.
For Form, the end of his first marriage undoubtedly marked a difficult chapter in his personal life, but it also highlighted his ability to navigate change with grace. Though the marriage didn't last, it likely left an indelible mark how he approached fatherhood and future relationships.
Andrew Form met Alexandra Daddario thanks to a chance encounter
If there's one thing that movies and real life occasionally have in common, it's the power of a meet-cute. That's exactly how Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario's relationship began. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two crossed paths on a New York City street — a moment Daddario has described as feeling almost fated. "I was sleeping on an acquaintance's couch and would take frequent walks," Daddario recalled to Vogue. "He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said 'hi' just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said 'hi,' and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner."
What followed was a whirlwind romance that quickly became public in May 2021 when Daddario posted a photo kissing her new man on Instagram. A few months later in July, the couple made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of "The White Lotus." Form, typically more reserved about his private life, didn't shy away from showing his support for Daddario as her career reached new heights. Their relationship, built in the middle of a global pandemic, became a source of joy for both, with Daddario often noting how Form's grounded nature balanced her world. "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them," she expressed in an Instagram post.
For Form, meeting Daddario wasn't just about finding love — it was about stepping into a new phase. Their connection brought renewed energy and purpose, and the timing couldn't have been better. After years of balancing fatherhood and his demanding career, his relationship with Daddario felt like the beginning of something he could enjoy wholeheartedly.
Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario got married in New Orleans
Despite whispers of an age gap between these two celebs, Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario wasted little time once they realized they were meant for each other. By late 2021, Form had proposed, kicking off a new chapter for the couple. While the engagement itself was relatively low-key, the wedding, held in June 2022, was a stunning event that paid tribute to their shared love of history and culture.
Set in New Orleans, the ceremony captured the city's timelessness. The couple exchanged vows at Preservation Hall, a venue steeped in musical and cultural history. For Daddario, who wore a Danielle Frankel gown inspired by vintage elegance, the day was a dream come true. Form, equally dapper in a Brunello Cucinelli pinstripe suit, stood by her side as they celebrated their union with friends and family.
But it wasn't just the aesthetics that made the wedding special — it was the intentionality behind every detail. From the choice of venue to the intimate yet lively atmosphere, the ceremony reflected the couple's deep connection and shared values. "We said vows, cried, and Andrew's children were his groomsmen and ring bearers," Daddario described to Vogue, a sentiment that speaks to how seamlessly Form and Daddario's worlds have come together.
Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario welcomed their first child together
In October 2024, Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario entered a new chapter of their lives with the birth of their first child. The couple, known for keeping much of their private life under wraps, announced the news with a heartfelt Instagram post on Halloween, with Daddario jokingly writing, "I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," with their newborn covered in delicately placed mini chocolates. "THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby," she proudly wrote almost a week later once again on Instagram. Fans and fellow celebrities alike flooded the comments with congratulations, celebrating the couple's happy milestone.
For Daddario, motherhood has been a transformative experience thus far. While she's built a reputation for tackling demanding roles on screen, stepping into the role of a parent brought a new set of challenges and rewards. "You have a lot of complicated feelings ... Part of me was like, 'This is the worst thing ever.' Then part of me was like, 'This is actually a great distraction,'" she recounted to Vogue. Form, already a father to two boys from his previous marriage, brought his parenting expertise to the table, providing a sense of steadiness during those early, sleepless nights. Their growing family has added another layer to their relationship, showcasing their ability to balance demanding careers with the joys of parenthood.
Andrew Form still co-parents his other children
Even with a new baby in his life, Andrew Form has remained deeply committed to his two sons from his previous marriage to Jordana Brewster. The former couple shares custody of their children after having reached a custody agreement in April 2024. While their romantic partnership ended, their shared goal of providing stability for their kids has no bounds.
Brewster retains custody of their children during the weekdays, while Form spends quality time with them on weekends, ensuring both parents maintain a strong and consistent presence in their lives. This approach has allowed him to maintain a meaningful connection with his older children while welcoming a new baby with Alexandra Daddario. For her part, Daddario has embraced her role in their blended family, supporting Form's efforts to ensure his children feel loved and supported.
Balancing co-parenting with his expanding responsibilities as a father and producer is no small feat, but Form's ability to prioritize family speaks to his values.
Andrew Form dabbles in real estate ventures
While Andrew Form's reputation largely stems from his work in film, he's quietly built a name for himself in the world of real estate. Over the years, Form and Alexandra Daddario have made headlines for their high-profile property purchases, including a $7.3 million midcentury-modern home in Los Angeles. The property, which was previously owned by producer John Wells, quickly became a talking point for architecture enthusiasts and fans of the couple alike.
This wasn't Form's first foray into real estate. Even before his marriage to Daddario, he showed an appreciation for unique properties with character and history. In recent years, the couple has also sold homes, further highlighting their ability to spot — and enhance — valuable real estate opportunities. Real estate might not be his primary focus, but it's an area where Form's creativity and business savvy shine.
Andrew Form left the production company he founded for a deal with Sony
Staying in demand even after parting ways with Fully Formed Entertainment in 2020, Andrew Form managed to lock in a first-look deal at Sony's Screen Gems, securing his position as a key player in Hollywood. Speaking to Variety of the opportunity in 2024, Form said, "I always loved the Screen Gems label. And I was like, 'Oh my God, this is an amazing opportunity! You want to make the types of movies that I love: the sci-fi, the thriller, the horror, the action, that all fit under this label perfectly.'"
For fans of Form's past work, the promise of more projects on the horizon is exciting. Whether it's another box-office hit or a sleeper success, his focus remains on delivering quality films that hit the mark. After all, for Form, producing is more than a job at this point — it's a way of life he's spent decades perfecting.