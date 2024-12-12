Who Is Alexandra Daddario's Husband, Andrew Form?

Alexandra Daddario has been stunning audiences for years, whether through her breakout performance in "Percy Jackson" or her award-nominated turn in HBO's "The White Lotus." But behind the scenes, her life took a romantic turn that feels almost as compelling as her on-screen roles. Back in 2022, she married film producer Andrew Form, a name most moviegoers might not recognize right away — but whose work they've almost certainly encountered.

Form isn't the typical celebrity spouse; he certainly doesn't hover at the edge of the spotlight. Instead, he's an accomplished Hollywood professional with a résumé that includes hits like "A Quiet Place" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003). While Daddario and her career have often been the focus of media attention, her husband's life and career offer a fascinating story of their own. From his early days hustling behind the scenes to his work on some of the most successful films of the last two decades, Form's journey to becoming a Hollywood heavyweight is every bit ambitious as it is surprising.

We'll be pulling back the curtain on Andrew Form — his career, his relationships, and the life he's built alongside Daddario. Whether he's producing box-office hits or stepping into his role as a father and husband, Form's story is one of steady dedication and success well-earned.

