Wild Theory About Prince Andrew's Lifestyle Has All Eyes On King Charles

Prince Andrew has seemingly become a pariah among the royal family due to his ties to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But despite having minimal official income, the Duke of York has managed to maintain his royal lifestyle — and alleged dinner party chatter regarding where he's getting the money has people glancing at his older brother, King Charles III.

In November 2024, The Times reported that the relationship between King Charles and Prince Andrew had deteriorated to the point where Charles had not only cut Andrew off financially but was attempting to evict him from the Royal Lodge estate. Prince Andrew had reportedly struggled to maintain the property since the royal family first suspended him from public duties in 2019. However, Andrew ultimately held onto the Royal Lodge after mysteriously procuring a large sum of money. Citing anonymous sources, the Daily Mail is now peddling the theory that King Charles himself is the one who floated Andrew the cash.

"He [Andrew] just doesn't have that many friends anymore. ... So, it's got to be family, and the obvious person is the King. I mean, why would anybody who's not family want to give him money when they're not going to get anything out of it except a lot of flak?" one source said. Buckingham Palace itself did not address the rumors, though sources from within the palace did dispute the Daily Mail's report. Speaking to The Daily Beast, they dismissed the whole thing as "gossip" and "dinner party speculation."

