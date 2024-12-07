Rachel Bilson And Adam Brody's Past Relationship Timeline

Given how good-spirited Rachel Bilson was both during and after her relationship with Adam Brody, it should come as no surprise that the two are still on good terms. On the aforementioned Dax Shepard podcast in 2021, Bilson even congratulated Brody on the family life he eventually carved out for himself. "I had so much, and still do, love and respect for Adam," she said. "We went through so much together, being so young and everything with the show. And I'm so happy for him with his family, and his beautiful wife, and kids and everything."

Advertisement

Brody even made a guest appearance on Bilson's "Welcome to the OC, B****es!" podcast in 2021, and the two reminisced about old times — including some of their earliest encounters. "It was my pleasure, and it was such a joy," Brody said. "In the pilot, you made it your own instantly, and everyone fell in love with you. I felt like we were sparring so well together, so fast."

During that chat, Bilson also credited Brody with making her the actor she is today. "You made it so, like, comfortable to just go for it and not be afraid," Bilson said. "Everything you did in working with you really made me have the confidence to kinda, like, do whatever I wanted and go for it. I just wanna say thank you."

Advertisement