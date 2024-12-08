Inside Nicole Kidman's Friendship With Hugh Jackman

Not only did former married couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness let Nicole Kidman crash on their couch, but they also helped her through her 2011 divorce from Tom Cruise. "When I got divorced, Hugh and Deb were so much a part of my healing. They were some of my best friends through that period," she told Australian outlet Now to Love.

Luckily, she's been able to pay them back in big ways. No stranger to a musical production, the "Moulin Rouge" actress attended a performance of "The Music Man" when Jackman was playing the lead. After the show, the "The Prestige" actor was auctioning off parts of his costume to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Kidman took the opportunity to pay $100,000 for the famous straw hat, stunning the audience and Jackman alike. "I've known Nic for almost 30 years. I've worked with her, I can tell you this is not a surprise. She's one of the most generous souls I know," he said at the time (per Huffington Post).

The two still have wonderful things to say about each other and a natural habit of supporting one another. When Kidman received an American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award — the first Australian to do so — Jackman was quick to take to social media to sing her praises. According to the Daily Mail, Jackman posted on his Instagram stories "Massive congrats Nic!! So richly deserved."

