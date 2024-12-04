HGTV Star Christina Haack's Date Night Pic With Son Brayden Is Full Of Subtle Shade

HGTV's Christina Haack recently shared a heartwarming moment with her son, Brayden James El Moussa, on social media, but fans couldn't help but read between the lines. The HGTV star posted an Instagram photo with her 9-year-old after a special dinner together, calling him "the sweetest date there ever was." Haack gushed over Brayden's thoughtfulness, saying, "He opens doors, knows how to order for me, great conversation and laughs. As it should be ... Love my lil man."

A few hours before their date night, she shared a handwritten note from Brayden in her Instagram Stories (via People). In the note, he called her "the best mom I can have" and thanked her for being his parent.

While these posts highlight her close bond with Brayden, the phrase "as it should be" in her caption caught fans' attention. Could Haack be comparing her son's thoughtful actions with the behavior of her exes? If so, then who exactly is she throwing shade at?