HGTV Star Christina Haack's Date Night Pic With Son Brayden Is Full Of Subtle Shade
HGTV's Christina Haack recently shared a heartwarming moment with her son, Brayden James El Moussa, on social media, but fans couldn't help but read between the lines. The HGTV star posted an Instagram photo with her 9-year-old after a special dinner together, calling him "the sweetest date there ever was." Haack gushed over Brayden's thoughtfulness, saying, "He opens doors, knows how to order for me, great conversation and laughs. As it should be ... Love my lil man."
A few hours before their date night, she shared a handwritten note from Brayden in her Instagram Stories (via People). In the note, he called her "the best mom I can have" and thanked her for being his parent.
While these posts highlight her close bond with Brayden, the phrase "as it should be" in her caption caught fans' attention. Could Haack be comparing her son's thoughtful actions with the behavior of her exes? If so, then who exactly is she throwing shade at?
Which ex could Christina Haack be referring to?
There are a few contenders for the subtle shade in her caption. Tarek El Moussa, Brayden's father and Haack's former co-star on "Flip or Flop," seems the least likely candidate. Despite their rocky marriage, the two now have a healthy co-parenting relationship. Haack has even described their dynamic as a "sibling type thing" (via Entertainment News). Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are also co-stars on Haack's upcoming HGTV show, "The Flip Off", suggesting no lingering animosity.
Then there's Ant Anstead, another ex with whom Christina shares a son, Hudson. Their post-divorce relationship had its fair share of drama, including a public custody battle. However, Haack and Anstead recently reunited on set for "The Flip Off", indicating they are back on good terms.
The strongest candidate, however, is Josh Hall, Haack's most recent ex. She is currently navigating a messy divorce with Hall that lawyers claim will cost her big. He was initially slated to appear in "The Flip Off", but hasn't been involved since their split in July 2024. In fact, Haack has been vocal about how filming with him was unpeasant, adding that splitting up made it "so much easier and so much better in every [...] way" (via Hello Magazine). Given the timing, all the signs point to her shade being aimed at Hall. Yet, Brayden's heartfelt note steals the spotlight, reminding everyone that the bond between mother and son is what truly matters.