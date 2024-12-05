Red Flags In Kitty Spencer's Marriage We Can't Ignore
The noble family of Spencers certainly has a history of troubled marriages stretching back several generations. Princess Diana's parents, Frances Shand Kydd — the former Frances Ruth Roche — and John Spencer, were married for 15 years before their relationship was shattered by a high-profile cheating scandal. The pattern continued with two of their youngest children: Diana's famously horrible marriage to King Charles and Charles Spencer's collection of failed unions.
Naturally, there's hope that the millennial generation of Spencers might break the cycle. However, there are hints that Lady Kitty Spencer, the eldest child of Charles Spencer and Victoria Lockwood, may face challenges in her own marriage. Lady Kitty tied the knot with South African businessman Michael Lewis in 2021 during a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Rome.
From her six stunning Dolce & Gabbana wedding outfits to the four-course feast and extravagant gift bags, every detail of the celebration was fit for royalty. Years later, the couple has maintained an intentionally low profile, but the few glimpses we get into their relationship reveal red flags that are impossible to ignore.
Their age gap certainly raises eyebrows
In England and the United States, the average age gap between couples typically ranges from one to three years. This makes Lady Kitty Spencer's 32-year age difference with her millionaire husband Michael Lewis particularly interesting. It's no secret that couples with significant age gaps often face unique challenges that those closer in age may not. This is pretty understandable, as it's hard to imagine a 33-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man sharing the same level of emotional maturity or life priorities.
Research supports this concern, showing that couples with major age gaps are at higher risk of divorce compared to those closer in age. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Population Economics revealed that couples with large age gaps tend to experience a sharper decline in happiness over time. While these relationships may start with high levels of satisfaction, the study found this often diminishes entirely within six to 10 years of marriage. For Lady Kitty and Mr. Lewis, these aren't exactly good odds.
Kitty and Michael Lewis' worrying relationship histories
Considering Michael Lewis' age, it's no surprise this is not his only marriage. He wedded his first wife, Leola Lewis, in 1985, and had three sons. While the reasons for their divorce remain hidden, it typically takes two to tango. But beyond the question of Lewis' role in the failure of his first marriage, it's also important to note that statistics show that second marriages are even less likely to succeed than first marriages.
Lady Kitty Spencer's relationship history doesn't offer much reassurance, either. Lewis isn't the only significantly older man she has been linked to, as she previously dated Niccoló Barattieri di San Pietro, a property developer 20 years older. This consistent pattern of seeking out older partners raises questions about possible attachment issues, more commonly referred to as "daddy issues." From a psychological perspective, dating older partners could hint at attachment issues that stem from a father's absence during childhood.
Kitty's upbringing adds weight to this theory. Her father Charles Spencer (Princess Diana's brother) relocated to the United Kingdom after his divorce from her mother, and his children were left under his ex-wife's care in South Africa. If unresolved attachment issues are involved, they could affect trust, communication, and emotional security in Kitty and Lewis' relationship.
The Spencer family features some unhealthy dynamics
Lady Kitty Spencer's marriage to Michael Lewis featured one glaring red flag that royal fans have found difficult to overlook: the absence of her father, Charles Spencer, from the ceremony. With the Earl unavailable, Louis Spencer and half-brother Samuel Aitken walked Kitty down the aisle.
This sparked a bit of speculation for obvious reasons. Some believe Charles may have been uncomfortable with the fact that Kitty's husband is older than he is. Others suggest his absence hints at a strained relationship with Kitty, while some point to reports that he may have been nursing an injury at the time.
Since Charles was also a no-show at Amelia's (his other daughter) wedding, his absence at Kitty's ceremony seems intentional and rooted in their family dynamics. This suggests that Kitty's relationship with her father is far from ideal, which could be problematic in her marriage. Strained family dynamics often trickle into other relationships, and this could complicate an already challenging union.