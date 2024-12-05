Red Flags In Kitty Spencer's Marriage We Can't Ignore

The noble family of Spencers certainly has a history of troubled marriages stretching back several generations. Princess Diana's parents, Frances Shand Kydd — the former Frances Ruth Roche — and John Spencer, were married for 15 years before their relationship was shattered by a high-profile cheating scandal. The pattern continued with two of their youngest children: Diana's famously horrible marriage to King Charles and Charles Spencer's collection of failed unions.

Naturally, there's hope that the millennial generation of Spencers might break the cycle. However, there are hints that Lady Kitty Spencer, the eldest child of Charles Spencer and Victoria Lockwood, may face challenges in her own marriage. Lady Kitty tied the knot with South African businessman Michael Lewis in 2021 during a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Rome.

From her six stunning Dolce & Gabbana wedding outfits to the four-course feast and extravagant gift bags, every detail of the celebration was fit for royalty. Years later, the couple has maintained an intentionally low profile, but the few glimpses we get into their relationship reveal red flags that are impossible to ignore.