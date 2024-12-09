Princess Charlotte Can't Get Enough Of Prince William's Dad Joke

Even future kings love a good dad joke! Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, may be third in line to the throne thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act, but that doesn't mean the royal is too important to appreciate a good knock-knock joke.

A video of William telling a joke that Charlotte absolutely loves went viral on TikTok in 2024. The Prince of Wales shared the quip with children during a royal visit to St Michael's Church of England High School in April 2024 (via Newsweek). William reportedly was asked by the students to tell his favorite dad joke, and he opted for a pun that his daughter favors. It was the classic "interrupting cow" knock-knock joke, with William saying "moo" to the kids when they asked him "who's there?" It's a precious clip and a cute way to see the prim and proper British monarch loosen up.

One of the kids at the school that day, Freddie, told BBC Radio WM that the Prince made the students feel at ease. While Freddie may not have liked the joke as much as Charlotte, he still enjoyed the gag. "I did laugh. It was a little bit funny. We did laugh with him."