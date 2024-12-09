Princess Charlotte Can't Get Enough Of Prince William's Dad Joke
Even future kings love a good dad joke! Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, may be third in line to the throne thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act, but that doesn't mean the royal is too important to appreciate a good knock-knock joke.
A video of William telling a joke that Charlotte absolutely loves went viral on TikTok in 2024. The Prince of Wales shared the quip with children during a royal visit to St Michael's Church of England High School in April 2024 (via Newsweek). William reportedly was asked by the students to tell his favorite dad joke, and he opted for a pun that his daughter favors. It was the classic "interrupting cow" knock-knock joke, with William saying "moo" to the kids when they asked him "who's there?" It's a precious clip and a cute way to see the prim and proper British monarch loosen up.
@royalsobs
#princesscharlotte || THE CUTEST JOKE 😭 ib: me 🫂: @Ash @𝘝𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘢 @𝐌𝐢𝐚 ꨄ @beaaa !!! @dearestcqth.vsp @Ella ☻ @MIA ☻ @𝐒𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐚♛ #charlotteelizabethdiana #thewalesfamily #britishroyalfamily #royalfamilyAdvertisement
One of the kids at the school that day, Freddie, told BBC Radio WM that the Prince made the students feel at ease. While Freddie may not have liked the joke as much as Charlotte, he still enjoyed the gag. "I did laugh. It was a little bit funny. We did laugh with him."
Princess Charlotte's personality has always shined
The middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton may treasure knock-knock jokes, but her true passion is dance. Princess Charlotte has been taking ballet lessons since she was 3 years old, and according to her mother, adores the art of ballet and tap dancing (via People).
In June 2024, Charlotte was spotted showing off her moves alongside a dancing Prince William at a Taylor Swift concert in London. The princess, who met the pop star as well as her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, charmed the athlete siblings. Travis praised Princess Charlotte, saying, "She was a superstar."
Charlotte has had several public moments that will melt your heart, and her love of dance is one way she expresses herself, a hobby she shares with her late grandmother, Princess Diana. So, if she ever decides to enter a talent show, she'd excel at either telling knock-knock jokes or dancing up a storm — or doing both simultaneously!