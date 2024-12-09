Gwen Stefani Nearly Shut Down Her Blake Shelton Romance Before It Began

While it may seem perfect from the outside, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage has shown signs of being on the rocks, which has naturally resulted in divorce rumors swirling. "Times are tough for Gwen and Blake," an insider divulged to InTouch Weekly in July 2023. "They're spending a lot of time apart, and the relationship is suffering," they continued, adding ominously, "Divorce might be in the cards for them." That, along with comments about their reportedly strained working relationship when both served as judges on "The Voice," further fanned the flames that the celebrity couple's relationship was in danger. A source even told Radar Online that their on-air camaraderie was fake, clarifying, "They are not as loving towards each other behind the scenes."

The insider dished, "Gwen often looks irritated by him backstage and she is not constantly smiling at Blake like she is when they are taping." The No Doubt frontwoman attempted to clear things up when she spoke to Nylon in April 2024. As Stefani suggested, stories about their impending divorce were nothing but noise that she and Shelton weren't paying attention to. "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," the "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker reasoned, noting, "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."