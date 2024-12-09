How Brad Pitt, George Clooney And Matt Damon Once Got Involved In A Prank War
When we talk about celebrity pranksters, George Clooney is one of the best, if not the best, in Hollywood, and some of his favorite targets are his close pals and frequent collaborators, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. In fact, a prank war once broke out during the filming of their hit movie "Ocean's Twelve" during the 2004 shoot in Italy, after Pitt successfully played a trick on Clooney, who can apparently dish it but not take it. During a 2023 interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, Damon recalled that Pitt lit the fuse by printing fake letters allegedly from Clooney's team instructing crew members not to make eye contact with the "Gravity" star and to "call him only Mr. Clooney or Mr. Ocean." The memo was in Italian so the beloved A-lister didn't catch on for several days, but when Clooney finally did, he was absolutely furious, according to Damon.
Based on his comments, the "Bourne Identity" star witnessed the prank but didn't directly participate in it. So, Pitt bore the brunt of Clooney's revenge, which included putting bumper stickers on his car that said things like, "I'm gay and I vote" and "Small Penis on Board." The "Up in the Air" star also tried to prank Pitt by secretly hiding a huge bronze statue in his suitcase but failed because he accidentally put it in Clooney's close friend Julia Roberts' bag instead. However, Clooney did manage to give the actor a taste of his own medicine by posing as Pitt and sending Meryl Streep a package that contained CDs with accent lessons and a letter hilariously advising the multiple Oscar winner to listen to them in preparation for an upcoming role.
Damon wasn't spared from Clooney's pranks either
Matt Damon and George Clooney may be total BFF goals, but that doesn't mean the "Good Will Hunting" star escaped unscathed from his famous pal's practical jokes. One prank was relatively harmless and involved Clooney, along with Brad Pitt, taking out ads featuring a shot of Damon in a pair of Speedos (from "The Talented Mr. Ripley") apparently launching a People's Sexiest Man Alive campaign on his behalf until he finally got the cover. However, another prank, which took place on the set of "The Monuments Men" in 2013, may have messed with Damon's head a little bit. During his sit-down with the actor, Chris Wallace recalled, "George Clooney once told me [...] he had the wardrobe people take in your uniform each week so that you would think that you were getting fat." Damon confirmed that this did happen, but unlike Pitt, he never pranked Clooney back as he knew how petty and elaborate his payback could get.
But even though the "Three Kings" star likes to mess with them, there's no bad blood since his friendship with both Pitt and Damon remains as strong as ever. Clooney even sided with Pitt in his ongoing feud with Angelina Jolie, while the actor's bromance with the "Martian" star rivals Damon's famous friendship with Ben Affleck. One reason that Damon and Pitt get along so well with Clooney may be that they not only work well with him as actors but also are game to help him pull pranks on other people. Back in 2001, Damon and Pitt were among the stars who signed a shirt that Clooney stole from producer Jerry Weintraub and later gave back to him as a birthday gift. Clooney and Pitt also once teamed up to get Weintraub drunk and fill his underwear, shoes, and clothes with M&Ms. Suffice it to say, this trio of A-listers might get even more joy out of messing with people than they do from collaborating on high-profile projects.