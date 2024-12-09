How Brad Pitt, George Clooney And Matt Damon Once Got Involved In A Prank War

Matt Damon and George Clooney may be total BFF goals, but that doesn't mean the "Good Will Hunting" star escaped unscathed from his famous pal's practical jokes. One prank was relatively harmless and involved Clooney, along with Brad Pitt, taking out ads featuring a shot of Damon in a pair of Speedos (from "The Talented Mr. Ripley") apparently launching a People's Sexiest Man Alive campaign on his behalf until he finally got the cover. However, another prank, which took place on the set of "The Monuments Men" in 2013, may have messed with Damon's head a little bit. During his sit-down with the actor, Chris Wallace recalled, "George Clooney once told me [...] he had the wardrobe people take in your uniform each week so that you would think that you were getting fat." Damon confirmed that this did happen, but unlike Pitt, he never pranked Clooney back as he knew how petty and elaborate his payback could get.

Advertisement

But even though the "Three Kings" star likes to mess with them, there's no bad blood since his friendship with both Pitt and Damon remains as strong as ever. Clooney even sided with Pitt in his ongoing feud with Angelina Jolie, while the actor's bromance with the "Martian" star rivals Damon's famous friendship with Ben Affleck. One reason that Damon and Pitt get along so well with Clooney may be that they not only work well with him as actors but also are game to help him pull pranks on other people. Back in 2001, Damon and Pitt were among the stars who signed a shirt that Clooney stole from producer Jerry Weintraub and later gave back to him as a birthday gift. Clooney and Pitt also once teamed up to get Weintraub drunk and fill his underwear, shoes, and clothes with M&Ms. Suffice it to say, this trio of A-listers might get even more joy out of messing with people than they do from collaborating on high-profile projects.

Advertisement