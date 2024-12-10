Everything RHOBH's Kyle Richards Has Said About Her Sexuality

Kyle Richards is no amateur when it comes to airing out her dirty laundry on TV; she's made a career out of it for the last 14 years on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." However, Richards has discovered an unfortunate side of celebrityhood — people will put anything in a headline. The reality star's sexuality has sparked particular interest in the media, especially her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, which Richards denies as being anything more than a friendship.

Her sexual orientation is something Richards never thought she'd be discussing on "RHOBH." "This is not something that would have ever registered in my brain," Richards told Refinery29 after the Season 14 premiere. "You're raised a certain way or, at least for me, just on autopilot, that this is how life is. And [the speculation] did kind of make me go, 'Hmm, now I'm wondering about that.'"

However, how she's perceived in the media hasn't stopped Richards from living freely in her new identity. "A couple of years ago I thought, 'You know what? I have my own thoughts and feelings,'" Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "And if that means getting a tattoo at my age or whatever it may be, you know, I'm going to live by my rules." The freedom of expression has come at a cost, with many of her public relationships meeting challenges as her exploration of her new self comes to a head.

