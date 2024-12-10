Gisele Bündchen Is Totally Unrecognizable With A Blonde Bob

Gisele Bündchen's long, wavy golden blonde hair is a key part of her signature look. While many of her fellow supermodels frequently change their hair for shoots, campaigns, and fashion shows, the Brazilian beauty has rarely ever been seen with any hairstyle other than the aspirational beachy waves she helped to popularize. As you can probably guess, Bündchen isn't the biggest fan of short hair. In fact, the Victoria's Secret Angel even confessed in a 2014 interview with Glamour that she used to hide from her mom whenever it was time for her and her sisters to get haircuts. "I've always liked having long hair. And, I'll be honest, it gives me confidence," Bündchen shared.

Advertisement

In fact, when the supermodel was asked to cut her hair for photoshoots, she would request to wear a wig instead, so she was able to keep her impressive length throughout her career. "Over time it just became my thing," Bündchen explained. Thus, it's rare that the Brazilian beauty is seen without her iconic long wavy locks, so it's always a treat when she switches it up. In October 2024, the fashion icon surprised fans when she posted photos on Instagram of her looking completely unrecognizable in a voluminous blonde bob for a photoshoot.

Bündchen's artfully messy hair stopped about an inch or two above her shoulders and was a shade closer to platinum blonde than her usual color. Based on the comments, the dramatic transformation received 10s across the board from her fans. It might simply have been Bündchen's post-divorce glow-up or the fact that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente's baby, but it's clear the fashion icon hasn't lost her touch since she walked away from the modeling world in 2015.

Advertisement